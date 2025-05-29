Two suspected Chinese Spies Arrested In Madhubani; Anti-India Videos Recovered From Their Mobiles

Patna: Two suspected Chinese spies were arrested in Madhubani district of Bihar on Thursday while allegedly making videos of the Indo-Nepal border area. Several anti-Indian and pro-Khalistan videos were recovered from their mobile phones.

The arrest follows two consecutive days of intrusion of unidentified swarms of drones, and also coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Bihar starting Thursday. The security and intelligence agencies have already sounded an alert about possible terrorist or Maoist attacks.

Identified as Wu Hailong, 38, a resident of Liaoning province in China and Seng Jun Yong, 30, both of them were nabbed by the personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 48th battalion from a place near Pipraun – Jatahi border outpost under Harlakhi police station area.

Neither of the two Chinese citizens possessed valid documents for their presence in India, and could barely understand English or Hindi, making their questioning difficult. The SSB alerted the police and intelligence agencies about the arrests. Experts in Mandarin language were also called.

Sources said that over 50 anti-Indian and pro-Khalistani videos were recovered from the mobile phone of Wu Hailong. Both of them were handed over to the Harlakhi police station, where the intelligence agencies were questioning them.

“The arrested Chinese nationals had come to Nepal separately in February and March. We have registered an FIR against them. Right now, the intelligence agencies are interrogating them on various aspects. They will be produced before the court later on,” Harlakhi Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Kumar told ETV Bharat.

At least 13 foreign nationals belonging to China, Bangladesh, Canada, Nepal, and South Korea have been arrested along the Indo-Nepal border in different parts of Bihar since an alert was sounded in the wake of Operation Sindoor offensive against Pakistan.

The arrests also come on the heels of a swarm of drones coming from the Nepal side and intruding into the Indian airspace over Madhubani and Purnea districts on Monday and Tuesday. They returned after flying and hovering over Indian territory for around 20 minutes to half-an-hour.

The SSB had alerted the security agencies about the sighting of drones.

Bihar shares 729 km of border with Nepal. Though manned by the SSB, it is a porous one, with no presence of air defence systems along the Indo-Nepal border.