SSB Recovers Nepali Currency Worth Rs 78 Lakh At Indo-Nepal Border In Uttarakhand

Champawat: Personnel of the 57th Battalion of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) recovered Nepali currency worth Rs 78 lakh from a resident of Champawat on Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa.

The accused, Salman Ansari, could not produce valid documents for the currency he was carrying to Nepal in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car. He was arrested at the border and the currency recovered from the car by the SSB personnel. Ansari, a resident of Meena Bazar in Champawat is being interrogated by the SSB to ascertain the reason he was carrying such huge amount of cash to the neighbouring country.

Assistant Commandant, SSB Dinesh Yadav said the currency seizure is testament to the constant vigilance, high level of professional competence and dedication of SSB to the nation. He said Salman during initial questioning said he was supposed to hand over the currency to a person in the neighbouring country.

However, the details of the individual who was supposed to receive the money has not yet been ascertained. Yadav said the personnel of SSB are working for the citizens with a spirit of camaraderie and brotherhood while guarding the nation's borders. He said the SSB has a zero tolerance policy towards criminal activities on the border.