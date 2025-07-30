Srushti Fertility Center Accused of Exploiting Desperate Couples | Police Probe Child Trafficking Links

Hyderabad: What begins with hope ends in heartbreak for many childless couples. Under the guise of surrogacy, the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, managed by Dr. Namrata, is now at the centre of a growing scandal involving financial fraud, unethical medical practices, and possible child trafficking.

With aggressive social media advertisements and free consultations in district headquarters across the Telugu states, the centre reportedly preys on vulnerable couples longing to become parents. Victims say they were emotionally manipulated and charged between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh for treatments that either never happened or yielded questionable outcomes.

Victims Come Forward

The scale of the alleged malpractice is only now coming to light as more victims speak out. One woman from the outskirts of Hyderabad recounted how she visited the Srushti centre in Secunderabad four years ago. She underwent medical tests and said that her eggs were extracted, but later, when she inquired about the process, she was threatened and intimidated.

In another shocking case, a couple from abroad paid Rs. 15 lakh and were handed a surrogate child. However, when they requested a DNA test, they were allegedly told to "adopt another child if it doesn’t match". "Initially, Dr. Namrata and her staff appeared trustworthy. But as time went by and the promised results didn’t come, the truth began to emerge,” said one of the victims.

Police Probe Child Trafficking Angle

Police have now widened the scope of the investigation to examine possible child trafficking under the cover of surrogacy. Preliminary findings suggest that nearly 30 children may have been transferred between AP and Telangana as part of an illegal racket.

In a sensational development, an anaesthesia specialist from Gandhi Hospital has also been linked to the group. The investigation is now probing how the operation allegedly involved government doctors and medical officers, potentially pointing to an organized criminal network. Police have seized records from the centre and have filed a petition in court seeking custody of eight accused persons for further questioning.

Exploiting Blind Faith

What’s more alarming is the systematic way in which victims were drawn in. Free health camps and consultation drives were used as bait. Once trust was established, couples were lured to cities like Hyderabad with promises of guaranteed parenthood, only to be trapped into paying lakhs for dubious treatments.

