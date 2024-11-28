Air India Pilot Srishti Tuli Murdered or Died By Suicide? Mystery Deepens With Uncle's Statement

Gorakhpur: The family members of Air India pilot Srishti Tuli, whose body was found at her Mumbai flat in the early hours of Monday, are still come to terms with the shock and not ready to buy the version that she died by suicide, alleging that the pilot was murdered by her boyfriend.

Srishti's uncle Vivek Tuli on Thursday said that she did not commit suicide but was killed. “She was a very strong girl. Pilot training also involves mental training. Such a girl can never commit suicide,” Vivek said.

According to Vivek, Srishti's friend Aditya Pandit and another girl were with her before she was found dead. “They were talking to each other. Thereafter, Srishti went to her flat. I wonder what could have happened in next 15-20 minutes that Shrishti had to die by suicide?Everything was fine. This is murder. Her boyfriend Aditya Pandit, who was arrested, should be interrogated strictly,” he added.



'Aditya often misbehaved with Srishti'



Srishti's uncle remembered Srishti had dreamt of becoming a pilot from her childhood and she had realised her dream. According to him, Aditya, who has been arrested by Mumbai Police, also blackmailed her. He used to misbehave with Srishti and himself was preparing to become a pilot. “It was his habit to get angry and shout at Srishti in public. This incident has exposed Aditya's face,”Vivek said.

However, when Srishti's room was opened and she was found unconscious, Aditya took her to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai where the doctor declared her dead. At present, Powai Policetook him on four-day remand. A case of abetment of suicide had been registered against Aditya. Srishti's phone has also been sent to the lab for investigation.



Vivek said his niece became pilot at the age of 23. She used to fly planes not only in the country but also abroad. CM Yogi has also honoured her as she was Gorakhpur's first female pilot. Srishti came from a soldiers' family. Her grandfather was in the army and made supreme sacrifice in the Indo-Pak war in 1971. The 25-year-old Air India pilot lived in Marol area of ​​Andheri in Mumbai.



