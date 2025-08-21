ETV Bharat / state

Srisailam MLA 'Assaults' Forest Officials; CM Naidu Orders Probe

Rajasekhara Reddy confronted deputy range officer D Ramnayak, section officer J Mohan Kumar, beat officer TK Guravaiah, and driver Sheikh Karimulla for stopping his car.

A file photo of Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhara Reddy.
A file photo of Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhara Reddy. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

Kurnool: Forest department staff were allegedly assaulted by Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhara Reddy on Tuesday night after his vehicle was stopped for a routine check. He allegedly slapped, abused, and assaulted them before detaining them until midnight.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Srisailam police, backed by CCTV footage showing the MLA slapping a staff member.

It is learnt that vehicles are usually inspected and diverted after 9 pm at the check post. When the MLA's car was stopped around 10 pm, Reddy stormed into the forest department's jeep and confronted deputy range officer D Ramnayak, section officer J Mohan Kumar, beat officer TK Guravaiah, and driver Sheikh Karimulla.

Witnesses claim that Karimulla was slapped twice, while Kumar and Guravaiah were also beaten and hurled offensive language. Reddy then ordered his followers to occupy the official jeep, forcing the staff inside. The jeep was driven around Sunnipenta and Srisailam until 2 am, during which the MLA's followers allegedly assaulted two employees, snatched their walkie-talkies, mobile phones, wallets, and cash. Later, the staff were taken to a cottage and released.

A CCTV grab of the incident.
A CCTV grab of the incident. (ETV Bharat)

However, Reddy accused the forest officials of extorting motorists at Shikaram and Dornala check posts. "They are collecting up to Rs 2,000 after 9 pm. My vehicle was deliberately stopped. If there's a ban, why were so many vehicles there on the ghat road? These officials obstruct development works in Srisailam. Yes, I questioned them harshly, but I never targeted anyone based on caste. They are spreading misinformation," he added.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed displeasure with the MLA's behaviour and sought a full probe with a detailed report. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has also condemned the incident, asserting that the coalition government would not spare anyone, regardless of their position. "Cases must be registered against those responsible. No one is above the law," he posted on X.

