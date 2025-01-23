Sriramulu Suffering From Political Insecurity, Says G Janardhan Reddy

Bengaluru: A day after former minister B Sriramulu accused G Janardhan Reddy of trying to end his political career, the latter responded by saying he never indulges in such cheap tactics.

Reddy, a mining baron, also accused his friend-turned-for of suffering from political insecurity. Speaking to reporters here, Reddy said he always believes in talking straight and never ever has indulged in backbiting. "I have not complained against Sriramulu or anyone else to the high command. I am not that kind of a person. I always believe in talking straight," the BJP MLA from Gangavathi said.

He attributed Sriramulu's outburst against him to his political insecurity. "After two back-to-back defeats, Sriramulu was low on confidence. At that time, the party decided to field Bangaru Hanamantu from Sandur in the by-election. Sriramulu must have felt Bangaru would replace him as BJP's ST face if he won the election. But as an honest party worker it was my duty to campaign for a candidate chosen by the party and I did it." he said. Reddy responded to Sriramulu's allegation that he had joined hands with his political opponents to minimise his influence in Ballari, by saying, "He (Sriramulu) was away from Ballari district for 14 years. Sriramulu had ample time to win over the people of Ballari. Who was stopping him? Sriramulu claims to be a state leader but people of his own district rejected him. He should introspect over it," Reddy said.

The legislator said Sriramulu is being wooed by Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar to join Congress. "Shivakumar is trying to induct Sriramulu into Congress to counter Satish Jarkiholi. This is what I heard from news channels," he said. During the press conference, Reddy reminded Srirmulu of how he had helped him grow in politics and recommended his name for a cabinet berth in the first BJP government in Karnataka led by BS Yediyurappa.

On Wednesday, Sriramulu publicly revealed his differences with Reddy and accused the latter of trying to finish him off politically. "Not only Reddy is hating me but also trying to finish me off politically. He has joined hands with my political opponents in Ballari district and has been spreading false allegations against me," Sriramulu had said, giving a stamp of approval for murmurs in the state politics that not all is well between the two of them.