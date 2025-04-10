Smart City, Not Smart Returns? Srinagar’s Rs 13.20 Cr Bicycle Project Nets Just Rs 4.48 Lakh

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government recently revealed in the assembly that the Srinagar Smart City’s public bicycle project generated Rs 4.48 lakh in the city despite Rs 13.20 crore invested in infrastructure, and viability gap funding has raised fingers about the project’s revenue benefit for the government. But officials in the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) said the initiative is aimed at running non-motorised transport, not revenue generation.

The details were disclosed in the assembly by the government in reply to questions by two ruling party legislators – Shamima Firdous and Mushtaq Guroo. The government said that under the smart city project, Rs 9.06 crore were spent on constructing dedicated cycle tracks and docking stations in the city.

The docking stations that accommodate 1000 bicycles were constructed at Lal Chowk, Dal Gate, Hazratbal, Eidgah, Chanapora, and Bemina. It said Rs 4.14 crore as viability gap funding was spent for the bicycle-sharing initiative through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Suhaib Naqashbandi, Operating Managing Director, Smart City E-Buses, said under the “Complete Streets” model, Rs 9.06 crores was spent on the upgradation of pedestrian footpaths, cycling tracks, and infrastructure, including drainage and rationalisation of utilities across various vital roads of the Srinagar city corridors. These corridors included 5.10 km along Northern Foreshore Road, 3.40 km along Batamaloo–Qamarwari Road, 2.10 km along Moominabad Road and 4.00 km along Moulana Azad Road.

Naqashbandi told ETV Bharat that for the Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS), which was set up under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the SSCL provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 4.40 crores to a selected private partner for five years.

“The contract included procurement of 1,000 bicycles (900 manual and 100 electric) with a GPS-based tracking and locking system, construction of docking stations, a workshop facility, app development and deployment of personnel for operation and maintenance,” he said.

The revenue collected on account of hire charges for cycles and any advertisement is payable to the private partner to meet the capital and operational costs of the project. “Since the revenue is collected by the private partner to offset his capital and operational costs, the SSCL is not associated with revenue collection,” he said.

Launched on May 20, 2023, the initiative aims to promote non-motorised transport and create an eco-friendly urban transport solution. Each bicycle is equipped with a GPS tracking system for easy location and monitoring, and the riders can register and rent bicycles through a scannable mobile app. The first 30 minutes of the ride are free, followed by a nominal charge of Rs 5 per hour. Users can opt for a lifetime subscription by depositing Rs 300.