Uttarakhand: Truck Plunges Into Gorge, Driver and Wife Missing

Srinagar: A devastating accident took place near Devprayag today when a truck carrying bottled water veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge, approximately 500 meters below. The truck’s front cabin was submerged in the river, while the rear section was heavily damaged.
According to reports, the truck was carrying two passengers, driver Ajay, a 38-year-old, resident of Najibabad, and his wife Rajeshwari. Both are currently missing. The police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched a search operation, but so far, no trace of the couple has been found.
Missing Persons
The accident occurred about 3 km from Devprayag near the Sainik Hotel. The police received a distress call and quickly responded, with SHO Mahipal Singh and his team arriving at the scene to conduct rescue operations. Upon reaching the site, they found broken parapets along the road. Further inspection revealed that the truck, which bore the registration number UK08CB-3646, was at the bottom of the gorge near the Ganga. The front of the truck had plunged into the water, making the search efforts more challenging.
The truck owner, Tinku, informed the police that Ajay was driving the Eicher truck, transporting Bisleri water bottles from Biharigarh to Gopeshwar. His phone has been unreachable since the accident, and his wife Rajeshwari, who was accompanying him, is also missing.
Ganga Search Operation
SHO Mahipal Rawat confirmed that the search operation in the Ganga River is going on to locate the missing couple. Challenging terrain and river conditions have made the efforts difficult.
This tragic incident follows another serious road accident in Devprayag, where a pickup vehicle fell into a gorge, resulting in the death of a young man and injuries to another.