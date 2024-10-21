ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Truck Plunges Into Gorge, Driver and Wife Missing

Srinagar: A devastating accident took place near Devprayag today when a truck carrying bottled water veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge, approximately 500 meters below. The truck’s front cabin was submerged in the river, while the rear section was heavily damaged.

According to reports, the truck was carrying two passengers, driver Ajay, a 38-year-old, resident of Najibabad, and his wife Rajeshwari. Both are currently missing. The police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched a search operation, but so far, no trace of the couple has been found.

Missing Persons

The accident occurred about 3 km from Devprayag near the Sainik Hotel. The police received a distress call and quickly responded, with SHO Mahipal Singh and his team arriving at the scene to conduct rescue operations. Upon reaching the site, they found broken parapets along the road. Further inspection revealed that the truck, which bore the registration number UK08CB-3646, was at the bottom of the gorge near the Ganga. The front of the truck had plunged into the water, making the search efforts more challenging.