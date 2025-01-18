ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Smart City Probe: Officials Pooh-Pooh Shake Up To Derail Investigation Charge, Say Expanding Scope

Srinagar: Two days ago, three Superintendents of Police (SPs) were shifted from the Anti Corruption Bureau and repatriated to the J&K Home Department. They include Abdul Wahid Shah, Mohammad Rashid and Rakesh Kumar. But it was the shifting of Shah, who served the SP headquarters at the Agency, that prompted former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti defining it as a nexus between 'corrupt and the powerful' to scuttle the ongoing probe.

Last week, the agency booked two senior officers of the multi-crore Srinagar Smart City project for corruption and possessing disproportionate assets. On January 10, it also raided the residences of the duo Sajid Yousuf Bhat, chief financial officer and Zahoor Ahmad Dar, executive engineer of Srinagar Smart City Limited.

ETV Bharat spoke to several key officials on the procedure involved in the transfer of officials to find out whether the allegations hold water.

The procedure to transfer police officials to the anti-graft body is based on deputation as it falls under the administrative control of the J&K Government’s General Administration Department.

The transfer to the ACB is not an overnight decision and requires multiple clearances from vital institutions including Raj Bhawan. The ACB falls under the ambit of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The agency rechristened from the Vigilance Organisation J&K under the Governor's rule in 2018 to Directorate of Anti-corruption Bureau draws staff from Police as well as civil administration.

For deputing police officials, it requires the consent from the J&K Home Department.

Records suggest that the repatriation of the three senior officials to the Home Department from the agency was long overdue as their stay exceeded the three year term. Also, none of them were part of any major ongoing probes like Smart City, sources said.

Like Abdul Waheed Shah, who was the Superintendent of Police ACB (headquarters), which is more of an administrative position, was appointed in the agency before 2019.