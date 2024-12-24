ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Sees Arrest of 156 Drug Peddlers, Seizure of Dozen Property Worth 4 Crore This Year

Srinagar: As many as 156 persons were arrested for peddling drugs in Srinagar city and seized a dozen residential houses and vehicles amounting to over Rs 4 crore this year, said a Jammu and Kashmir Police official.

This comes in the wake of rising drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir touching alarming levels and impacting, as per a research study by IMHANS Kashmir, nearly 20 lakh population. With the numbers growing, the J&K Police has swung into action and launched a massive crackdown on drug trafficking across the Valley.

In Srinagar, as per police, 156 persons involved in the peddling and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances have been arrested with 94 cases registered under the NDPS(Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in several police stations of the district.

Cannabis, which is said to be cultivated mostly in Kashmir, has emerged as a key substance illegally trafficked in Srinagar with police recovering 44.18 kilograms in 2024.

“The recoveries of drugs and narcotics made by Srinagar Police include Brown Sugar - 1.17 kg Heroin - 2.92 kg Charas - 13.13 kg Ganja - 10.16 kg Crystal meth - 2.83 kg Cannabis/Poppy Straw - 44.18 kg Psychotropic substances - 284 bottles and 2823 tabs of banned drugs,” said the police spokesperson.

In illicit trade and subsequent arrests, the official said that seven vehicles and seven residential houses have been seized with the estimated valuation of 4.47 crores. “Twenty-three bank accounts belonging to these drug peddlers have been frozen in NDPS Act cases,” he added.