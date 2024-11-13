J&K Police Deny Claim Of Armed Attack On Kashmir University Vice Chancellor

Srinagar: Hours after the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Kashmir claimed she was attacked, Jammu and Kashmir Police denied it saying they "did not find corroboration of bullet marks".

The varsity’s top academic Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday claimed that while heading home, she was fired upon at Zakura on the outskirts of Srinagar and a bullet hit her escort vehicle.

Soon after, a team of police officials from the capital city arrived at the spot and carried out a thorough investigation into the alleged attack but could not find any vital clues like bullet marks, a police official told ETV Bharat.

With the false rumours doing rounds after the VC’s claim, police in Srinagar publicly denied the attack. "The report about the attack on VC of Kashmir University last evening near Zakura could not be corroborated, factoring in all possible circumstances,” Srinagar Police said on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the police, the teams which visited the site could not find corroboration of bullet marks after the entire area was thoroughly searched and nothing corroborating the alleged version was found.

It also said that the people around and the nearby police checkpoint did not hear any firing sounds except some rounds fired by security personnel attached to the Vice Chancellor. "They made caution fire purportedly on some perceived suspicion,” the police added. Repeated attempts to contact the KU VC Prof Nilofer Khan could not materialise.