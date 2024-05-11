Srinagar LS Elections | Manipulating Polls Equals Rigging, Echoes Dark Days of 1987: Waheed Para

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party leader and Srinagar Lok Sabha seat candidate, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, on Saturday asserted that election manipulation mirrors the dark days of 1987, undermining democracy's essence.

In a social media post tagging the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's offices, Para condemned actions by certain officials favouring one political party, reminiscent of past mistakes.

He emphasized the need for free and fair elections to prevent derailing the democratic process. "Actions of certain officials influenced by one political party are reminiscent of the mistakes made by Congress and NC in 1987. Arrests, harassment, and raids on PDP workers undermine the essence of democracy," Para said in his post on X, formerly Twitter. He further said, "We demand free and fair elections. Manipulating elections equals rigging and echoes the dark days of 1987, killing hopes in democracy. Hope you won’t let anyone derail the process."

Earlier in the day, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti too had accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of attempting to sway the Lok Sabha elections by singling out and harassing her party and its backers. Mehbooba made the claims during a press conference at the party's headquarters, alleging that authorities imposed a 48-hour restriction under Section 144 in Pulwama, part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat set to go to polls this Monday.

"From 6:30 p.m. today, Section 144 has been enforced in Pulwama district, an unprecedented move," Mehbooba stated. "It's unheard of to have restrictions imposed in election areas until polling concludes."

She claimed these measures aimed to intimidate voters, accusing authorities of orchestrating election fraud and detaining her party's active workers ahead of polling. Mehbooba also referenced an attack in Surankote, in the Poonch district of Jammu, claiming that it led to the detention of several party workers, creating a tense environment.

"If the Election Commission of India is compelled to repeat the 1987 elections, then why the charade of holding elections? They are creating political suited-booted Ikhwans," she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama defended the restrictions, stating they were mandated under Election Commission of India's specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the last 72 and 48 hours of poll campaigning. He clarified that these orders were not exclusive to Pulwama and had been issued by other districts as well.

The restrictions, outlined in the order, are effective from 6 p.m. until polling day on May 13, affecting specific campaign-related activities during the silent period leading up to the elections. Pulwama district is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for polling in the 4th phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 13.