Srinagar Legacy Waste Crisis: ₹12 Cr Penalty Against SMC As 8 Commissioners 'Failed' To Manage Landfill Site

Srinagar: In a decisive move aimed at addressing the long-standing waste crisis at the Achan Saidapora landfill in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has signaled its intention to initiate civil action against eight former commissioners of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) who held office between 2017 and 2025.
Further, a penalty of ₹12 Crore will be imposed on the SMC as environmental compensation, the NGT was told. Additionally, the Tribunal has directed the incumbent SMC Commissioner, Owais Ahmad, to submit an undertaking within 10 days, committing to the removal of 11.50 lakh metric tons of legacy waste within two years.
The directive came after a detailed hearing in the case Raja Muzaffar Bhat vs. Union of India & Others on March 20, 2025, before a three-member NGT bench led by Justice Prakash Srivastava (Chairman), along with Justice Sudhir Agarwal (Judicial member) and A. Senthil Vel (Expert member).
The landfill, which currently holds over 11 lakh metric tons of accumulated waste, continues to receive an additional 550-600 tons per day (TPD), far exceeding the site’s processing capacity of just 150 TPD. This massive gap has led to severe environmental hazards, prompting the tribunal to intervene.
During the hearing, SMC Commissioner Owais Ahmad acknowledged the magnitude of the problem and assured the tribunal that the cleanup of legacy waste would be completed within two years through bioremediation. “The entire work of clearing legacy waste will be completed within two years, and steps will be taken to ensure scientific management of the site,” Ahmad told the tribunal. He was directed to submit a formal undertaking within 10 days, taking full responsibility for the project’s timeline.
"Commissioner, Srinagar, Municipal Corporation, appearing virtually, has stated that he will furnish an undertaking and take the responsibility to ensure that within the said timeline entire work is completed. Said undertaking will be furnished within 10 days," the NGT order read.
The Regional Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), Abhijeet Joshi, informed the tribunal that a penalty of Rs 12 crore will be imposed on the SMC as environmental compensation.
The JKPCC has begun proceedings to file civil action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, against eight former SMC commissioners for their alleged failure to address the waste crisis. The list of these officials has been submitted to the tribunal, and the JKPCC has been granted three weeks to file a complaint before the appropriate forum.
"A list of eight such officers who were posted as Commissioners, Srinagar Municipal Corporation from 2017 onwards has been enclosed, and three weeks have been sought to file a complaint before the competent forum/Adjudicating officer. Prayer is allowed. Let further progress report be filed by J&K PCC within four weeks,” the tribunal’s order stated.
Meanwhile, to address the crisis, the SMC has offered a multi-phased action plan comprising short, medium, and long-term strategies. The short-term strategies, to be implemented between January and June 2025, are operationalizing the Leachate Treatment Plant (LTP), utilization of anti-odour chemicals and bio-enzymes, planting 3,200 trees to establish a green buffer zone, and contracting tenders for bio-mining of legacy waste and processing of construction and demolition waste.
Short-term, July to December 2025, the SMC intends to enhance composting capacity to 150 TPD from 50 TPD, increase Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) to treat 250 TPD, and open three new Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) to enhance waste collection efficiency.
The medium-term period, January 2026 to December 2026, will witness bio-mining of 5 lakh metric tons of legacy waste and setting up of a 300 TPD Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) plant and a 459 TPD Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant.
The long-term solutions, which are due to be finished by March 2027, involve the total abolition of landfill reliance, full-scale land reclamation of the Achan landfill, and the addition of 10,000 more trees to further enhance the green buffer around the site.
For ensuring compliance and accountability, the tribunal has directed periodic monitoring and progress reports by the SMC, with quarterly review by the NGT. The order of the tribunal also includes the creation of a public dashboard to give real-time information on the progress of the cleanup operation. Environmental audits will be carried out by the JKPCC to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The tribunal has fixed the case for reconsideration on July 18, 2025, when it will determine the compliance status and examine the steps taken by the concerned authorities.
