Srinagar Legacy Waste Crisis: ₹12 Cr Penalty Against SMC As 8 Commissioners 'Failed' To Manage Landfill Site

Srinagar: In a decisive move aimed at addressing the long-standing waste crisis at the Achan Saidapora landfill in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has signaled its intention to initiate civil action against eight former commissioners of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) who held office between 2017 and 2025.

Further, a penalty of ₹12 Crore will be imposed on the SMC as environmental compensation, the NGT was told. Additionally, the Tribunal has directed the incumbent SMC Commissioner, Owais Ahmad, to submit an undertaking within 10 days, committing to the removal of 11.50 lakh metric tons of legacy waste within two years.

The directive came after a detailed hearing in the case Raja Muzaffar Bhat vs. Union of India & Others on March 20, 2025, before a three-member NGT bench led by Justice Prakash Srivastava (Chairman), along with Justice Sudhir Agarwal (Judicial member) and A. Senthil Vel (Expert member).

The landfill, which currently holds over 11 lakh metric tons of accumulated waste, continues to receive an additional 550-600 tons per day (TPD), far exceeding the site’s processing capacity of just 150 TPD. This massive gap has led to severe environmental hazards, prompting the tribunal to intervene.

During the hearing, SMC Commissioner Owais Ahmad acknowledged the magnitude of the problem and assured the tribunal that the cleanup of legacy waste would be completed within two years through bioremediation. “The entire work of clearing legacy waste will be completed within two years, and steps will be taken to ensure scientific management of the site,” Ahmad told the tribunal. He was directed to submit a formal undertaking within 10 days, taking full responsibility for the project’s timeline.

"Commissioner, Srinagar, Municipal Corporation, appearing virtually, has stated that he will furnish an undertaking and take the responsibility to ensure that within the said timeline entire work is completed. Said undertaking will be furnished within 10 days," the NGT order read.

The Regional Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), Abhijeet Joshi, informed the tribunal that a penalty of Rs 12 crore will be imposed on the SMC as environmental compensation.