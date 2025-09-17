ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Reopens For Heavy Vehicles After 3 Weeks

Heavy rains have disrupted the Jammu–Srinagar highway, leaving thousands of trucks stranded for over two weeks, in Srinagar ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was thrown open for heavy vehicles on Wednesday after three weeks, clearing the way for hundreds of fruit-laden trucks to proceed towards their destinations across the country.

Fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir were stranded for days due to the closure of the crucial highway following heavy rains and flash floods. The 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was reopened last week, but only for light motor vehicles.

"Our aim is to clear the maximum number of stranded vehicles which are loaded with fruits," Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic-rural) Ravindra Singh told reporters. He said all the stranded vehicles along the highway and those waiting at the fruit mandis will be cleared on a priority basis.