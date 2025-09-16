Srinagar-Jammu Highway Blocked: Starving Livestock And Desperate Drivers
Published : September 16, 2025 at 9:02 PM IST
By Mohd Ashraf Ganie
Jammu: Dozens of trucks loaded with sheep and goats have been stuck on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for over two weeks, without food or water, resulting in several deaths, officials reported.
For over two weeks, thousands of animals have been stuck in metal containers under the blistering sun, their lives in the balance. Some have already collapsed, their bodies dragged to the side of the vehicle. Others look weak.
The highway, a 270-kilometre road, is Kashmir's strategic link with the rest of the country. Since flash floods and landslides ravaged parts near Udhampur last month, it has been closed to heavy traffic. What was earlier a highway of commerce has now become a slaughterhouse for cattle and a nightmare for drivers.
For Khazir Muhammad Regoo, head of the All Kashmir Butchers Association, the tragedy is economic and moral. He has tallied at least 65 trucks of livestock that departed from Jammu for Srinagar but have not arrived yet.
"Every truck is carrying almost 180 animals," he told ETV Bharat. "That amounts to over 11,000 goats and sheep stranded. A few have already perished due to hunger and thirst, and a great many more are on the brink. The loss so far is already 16 crore rupees. But what is worse is the fact that they are dying in front of our eyes.
The meat supply of Kashmir rests largely on its livestock industry. All wedding banquets, all family gatherings, and all butcher shops rely on the constant movement of animals from other states. But with the highway jammed, Srinagar's butcher shops are already experiencing shortages, and prices are increasing.
"These animals were purchased with borrowed funds," Regoo explained. "If they die like this, it will shatter whole families who live on this commerce. The government has to intervene right away. Lives are involved, both human and animal."
The crisis extends beyond livestock. The lockdown has crippled Kashmir's horticulture industry, particularly the apple industry, which brings in almost 8,000 crore rupees every year and earns 80 per cent of India's apple output. Buses full of apples, potatoes and onions are turning rotten in kilometres-long queues.
"All mandis dealing in fruit are shut," said senior Communist leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami. "Farmers are suffering the worst. This is not a traffic issue; it is a breakdown of livelihoods. The National Highway Authority of India has completely failed."
Tarigami was blunt. "If NHAI fails to repair one kilometre of road in 16 days, then what is the use of this institution?" he questioned, stating, "Such an institution does not have any moral right to charge toll on apple lorries. The government should also open a cold storage unit in each district so that farmers can store their produce during such times. Otherwise, we are sending them into bankruptcy year after year."
A top officer at the IGP Traffic office confirmed to ETV Bharat that close to 8,000 lorries are stuck on either side of the highway.
"These are animal lorries as well as lorries carrying fruits and vegetables," said the officer. "Our department has its eyes on the situation around the clock, particularly trucks carrying perishable items and live animals."
The drivers say they feel forsaken despite assurances. "We have no food, no water, no other facilities."
Sudarshan, a Bengaluru truck driver, had left home weeks ago with a shipment of military uniforms. He has been stuck near Nagrota for 15 days.
"We have no amenities here. No food, no water, no bathrooms," he said next to his stranded truck. "Our money is exhausted. The police just asked us to wait. But waiting has turned into torture. We are living like inmates on this road."
A couple of trucks away, Raj Deo, a driver from Bihar, has been waiting for the last several days since leaving Jammu. "I give Rs 40,000 to the bank every month for the loan for my truck. If this keeps going on, I will be ruined. Who will help us? The government needs to reopen this road right away."
From the other side of the highway, Aqib Ahmad, a driver from Bandipora district, had a similar tale. He had come from Haryana with cargo but had been stranded for days. "We have no food to eat, no place to sleep. Even water is running out. Some of us are taking biscuits on loan from one another. If this is not stopped, we will die of starvation before our trucks move," he said.
