ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar-Jammu Highway Blocked: Starving Livestock And Desperate Drivers

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: Dozens of trucks loaded with sheep and goats have been stuck on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for over two weeks, without food or water, resulting in several deaths, officials reported.

For over two weeks, thousands of animals have been stuck in metal containers under the blistering sun, their lives in the balance. Some have already collapsed, their bodies dragged to the side of the vehicle. Others look weak.

The highway, a 270-kilometre road, is Kashmir's strategic link with the rest of the country. Since flash floods and landslides ravaged parts near Udhampur last month, it has been closed to heavy traffic. What was earlier a highway of commerce has now become a slaughterhouse for cattle and a nightmare for drivers.

For Khazir Muhammad Regoo, head of the All Kashmir Butchers Association, the tragedy is economic and moral. He has tallied at least 65 trucks of livestock that departed from Jammu for Srinagar but have not arrived yet.

"Every truck is carrying almost 180 animals," he told ETV Bharat. "That amounts to over 11,000 goats and sheep stranded. A few have already perished due to hunger and thirst, and a great many more are on the brink. The loss so far is already 16 crore rupees. But what is worse is the fact that they are dying in front of our eyes.

The meat supply of Kashmir rests largely on its livestock industry. All wedding banquets, all family gatherings, and all butcher shops rely on the constant movement of animals from other states. But with the highway jammed, Srinagar's butcher shops are already experiencing shortages, and prices are increasing.

"These animals were purchased with borrowed funds," Regoo explained. "If they die like this, it will shatter whole families who live on this commerce. The government has to intervene right away. Lives are involved, both human and animal."

The crisis extends beyond livestock. The lockdown has crippled Kashmir's horticulture industry, particularly the apple industry, which brings in almost 8,000 crore rupees every year and earns 80 per cent of India's apple output. Buses full of apples, potatoes and onions are turning rotten in kilometres-long queues.

"All mandis dealing in fruit are shut," said senior Communist leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami. "Farmers are suffering the worst. This is not a traffic issue; it is a breakdown of livelihoods. The National Highway Authority of India has completely failed."