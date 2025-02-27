ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Jamia Masjid Gates Sealed, Preventing Funeral Prayers For Mirwaiz Umar's Father-In-Law

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has not allowed holding funeral prayers of the father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to be held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, a spokesperson of Mirwaiz said.

His father-in-law, Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, passed away after a prolonged illness in Srinagar during the night. He is the brother of National Conference legislator and former Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi.

In the morning, a statement from ‘Mirwaiz Manzil’ had announced to hold funeral prayers following noon prayers in the Jamia Masjid premises.

“Once again the authorities have sealed the gates of Jama Masjid Srinagar and cordoned its surroundings and informed that the Namaz-e-Jinazah of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi will not be allowed at Jama Masjid,” it said while sending a few photos of the mosque alongside.

‘Mirwaiz Manzil’ strongly condemns the authorities for the “use and display of force and power even in moments of grief and religious rituals,” it added.