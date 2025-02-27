Srinagar Jamia Masjid Gates Sealed, Preventing Funeral Prayers for Mirwaiz Umar's Father-In-Law

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has not allowed holding funeral prayers of the father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to be held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, a spokesperson of Mirwaiz said.
His father-in-law, Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, passed away after a prolonged illness in Srinagar during the night. He is the brother of National Conference legislator and former Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi.
In the morning, a statement from ‘Mirwaiz Manzil’ had announced to hold funeral prayers following noon prayers in the Jamia Masjid premises.
“Once again the authorities have sealed the gates of Jama Masjid Srinagar and cordoned its surroundings and informed that the Namaz-e-Jinazah of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi will not be allowed at Jama Masjid,” it said while sending a few photos of the mosque alongside.
‘Mirwaiz Manzil’ strongly condemns the authorities for the “use and display of force and power even in moments of grief and religious rituals,” it added.
Many, including J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, have expressed condolences to Mirwaiz and MLA Masoodi over the death.
“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Sorry to hear about the demise of Dr Sibtain Masoodi Sb, father-in-law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. May Allah grant the highest place in Jannat to Dr Masoodi. My condolences to the Mirwaiz & his loved ones. I send my heartfelt condolences to Justice (retd.) Masoodi Sb & his family,” he posted on X.
People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti, however, held the Omar Abdullah-led government 'complicit' for its 'silence' against such moves.
“One assumed that after an elected government there’d be some relief, but instead they are complicit by their silence, which has emboldened GOI's iron-fisted policy of repression,” she added.
Read More
- J&K CM Abdullah Questions Selective Interpretation Of Article 370, Saying Provision Linked To Plebiscite
- Hoarding Against Liquor, Drugs Removed from Kashmir's Lal Chowk; Srinagar MP Among Others Question Move
- Mirwaiz, AIP Leader Express Concern Over Engineer Rashid’s Deteriorating Health In Tihar Jail