J-K: Encounter Breaks Out In Zabarwan Forests In Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar on Sunday morning, the second gunfight this month in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that the encounter broke out in the Zabarwan forests near the Ishbar area of Srinagar. "A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of #Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of #terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation. Further details will follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on its official X handle.

Last week, one Pakistani militant identified as Usman was killed in a gunfight in Srinagar's Khanyar area when security forces had inputs about militants hiding in a residential house.

The first ten days of this month have witnessed simultaneous encounters including two gunfights on Tuesday evening in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir followed by an encounter in Sopore on Thursday.

Top cop explains spike in militant activities