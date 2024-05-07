ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Gears up for Lok Sabha elections on May 13

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

For a seamless election process, all plans and arrangements have been completed as the May 13 parliamentary voting session in Srinagar draws near. The Save Campaign is offering awareness seminars to first-time voters in an effort to maximize their participation.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and District Election Officer Dr. Bilal Mohi Ud Din speaking to ETV Bharat reporter(ETV Bharat Photo)

For a seamless election process, elaborate arrangements have been completed as the May 13 parliamentary elections in Srinagar draw near. The Save Campaign is conducting awareness seminars for first-time voters to maximise their participation, reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din.

Srinagar: With the Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar slated for May 13, preparations and arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth electoral process. In a bid to encourage maximum participation, especially among first-time voters, the Save Campaign is organising awareness programmes.

Speaking with ETV Bharat regarding election preparations and ongoing programmes under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar and District Election Officer Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din emphasised the importance of ensuring maximum voter turnout. He highlighted various initiatives taken up under the SVEEP campaign, including informative dramas and other awareness programmes, to engage both the general public and youth actively.

According to Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din, after the registration drive, Srinagar has seen an increase of 1.5 million new voters, including a significant number of youths aged between 18 and above. To engage the youths effectively, recreational venues are being utilised and new programmes are being conducted at the high school, college and university levels to create awareness about the importance of voting and the electoral system.

Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din also mentioned that there are around 7,00,000 eligible voters, including a considerable number of women, in the parliamentary constituency. With 18 Assembly segments in the constituency, 929 polling centres have been established across 423 locations to facilitate voters.

He highlighted the introduction of home voting for the first time, allowing elderly persons over 80 years and persons with disabilities to vote conveniently via postal ballots. Home voting commenced on May 7 and will continue for the next three days, with 293 voters already casting their votes through this method.

Moreover, essential service personnel, including doctors, fire and emergency services and police, besides the DC Office Srinagar, have set up postal voting facilities in other districts as well, allowing them to vote over the next three days according to their convenience.

In response to a query, the District Election Officer confirmed that preparations have been finalised for the parliamentary polls on May 13. Both manpower and machinery have been mobilised to ensure the democratic process proceeds smoothly with efficiency and decorum.

Read More

  1. Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 | Over 66% Turnout Recorded; Highest 72.75% in Chikkodi, Lowest 57.20% in Gulbarga
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Madhya Pradesh Records 62.51% Voter Turnout

TAGGED:

VOTINGSRINAGARPARLIAMENTARY VOTINGVOTING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.