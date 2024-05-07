Srinagar Gears up for Lok Sabha elections on May 13

Srinagar: With the Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar slated for May 13, preparations and arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth electoral process. In a bid to encourage maximum participation, especially among first-time voters, the Save Campaign is organising awareness programmes.

Speaking with ETV Bharat regarding election preparations and ongoing programmes under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar and District Election Officer Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din emphasised the importance of ensuring maximum voter turnout. He highlighted various initiatives taken up under the SVEEP campaign, including informative dramas and other awareness programmes, to engage both the general public and youth actively.

According to Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din, after the registration drive, Srinagar has seen an increase of 1.5 million new voters, including a significant number of youths aged between 18 and above. To engage the youths effectively, recreational venues are being utilised and new programmes are being conducted at the high school, college and university levels to create awareness about the importance of voting and the electoral system.

Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din also mentioned that there are around 7,00,000 eligible voters, including a considerable number of women, in the parliamentary constituency. With 18 Assembly segments in the constituency, 929 polling centres have been established across 423 locations to facilitate voters.

He highlighted the introduction of home voting for the first time, allowing elderly persons over 80 years and persons with disabilities to vote conveniently via postal ballots. Home voting commenced on May 7 and will continue for the next three days, with 293 voters already casting their votes through this method.

Moreover, essential service personnel, including doctors, fire and emergency services and police, besides the DC Office Srinagar, have set up postal voting facilities in other districts as well, allowing them to vote over the next three days according to their convenience.

In response to a query, the District Election Officer confirmed that preparations have been finalised for the parliamentary polls on May 13. Both manpower and machinery have been mobilised to ensure the democratic process proceeds smoothly with efficiency and decorum.

Read More