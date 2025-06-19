Srinagar Faces Drinking Water Crisis; Many Residents Rely On Public Posts Amid Official Neglect

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Residents of several areas of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir face a tough challenge due to a lack of clean water supply. Many densely populated areas, which are fed from the prestigious Pakhribal Filtration Plant, allegedly receive a contaminated water supply, with people complaining that it has sparked serious health concerns and forced them to fetch drinking water from public posts.

With promises of modernisation and upgrade under the Smart City project, the plea of residents for clean water falls on deaf ears.

Residents of Agro Bagh, Hawal, Hawk Bazaar, Devi Angan, Mama Khan, Ashraf Khan, and other adjoining areas have to walk miles daily to fetch drinking water from public posts near Islamia College, Hawal, twice a day.

It is not that there is a shortage of water supply in the area. Nearly one lakh residents across 23 neighbourhoods receive water from the Pakhribal Filtration Plant.

However, locals complain that the water supplied to them is unfit for consumption.

“The water is not only unclean but also emits a foul odour, making it unsuitable even for touch, let alone drinking,” said Rameez Ahmad, a resident.

“This water stain is also unfit for clothes, as it discolours them and puts stains on utensils and bathroom tiles as well,” he said.

Another resident, Farooq Ahmad Khan, alleged that the water often has a yellowish tint, indicating contamination. “This has led to a rise in stomach and intestinal illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly,” he said.

As a result, people are forced to fetch clean drinking water from neighbouring areas and two public posts, which are reportedly supplied from the Rangil water source, he said.

Residents say they have repeatedly raised this basic issue with the Jal Shakti Department’s higher authorities, but to no avail. “Even the local MLA from Zadibal has been informed, yet no tangible action has followed,” Muhammad Shafi Dar, a local, said.

Water for these areas of Hawal is sourced from Nigeen Lake and processed at the Pakhribal Filtration Plant.

Assistant Engineer Tahir Ahmed Lone, in charge of the plant, stated that water quality is regularly monitored. “From sourcing raw water to filtration, every step is tested in the laboratory, and daily records are maintained,” he claimed. “Water is supplied to the reservoir only after it is 100 per cent treated.”

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Anbreena Anjum, said the Pakhribal plant is equipped with activated carbon chambers and modern filtration technologies, making it unlikely for unclean water to reach Hawal and surrounding areas. She insisted that the treated water meets established quality standards. However, she acknowledged that under the AMRUT-II scheme, an additional pipeline is being laid into Nigeen Lake to improve raw water intake shortly.