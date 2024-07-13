Srinagar Dental College MS 'Abuses' Woman Engineer After Finding His Name Missing From Marble Plaque

Srinagar: The Medical Superintendent (Incharge) of Government Dental College Srinagar has allegedly harassed a woman engineer of the Roads and Buildings department after he did not find his name on the marble plaque affixed on the inaugural stone structure built for hoisting the national flag in the college premises.

The incident happened on Tuesday (9 July) when the MS Dr Shabir Ahmad Shah had to inaugurate a Flag Structure in the college premises built by the R&B. However, the MS got infuriated after he found his name was not inscribed on the marble stone structure.

Officials and eyewitnesses who attended the event said that the MS was "rude and abusive" with the woman engineer so much so that she wept and was "about to faint."

Shocked and embarrassed by the Shah's demeanour, the female Junior Engineer (JE) complained to the Dental College Principal Dr Ajaz Ahmad and demanded action against the Medical Superintendent.

"I experienced verbal harassment, humiliation and inappropriate comments in front of the entire faculty, at least 40 men and 10 women, of the college by the MS, which has been recorded in CCTV footage of the College. This behavior is totally unacceptable and being a lady does not give any one right to make me compromise by dignity and honour. I am of the opinion the said person is having some psychological issue. Suhail Majid and Medical Superintendent both sabotaged the official Inauguration of the Flag Hoisting that cannot be neglected at any cost (sic)," the JE wrote in her complaint, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.

"I want this matter to be investigated and seen whether the said person is fit for the job and should be taken back from his position of being a Medical Superintendent, otherwise we won't be able to continue work in such abusive environment and strict disciplinary action under rules to be initiated against professor Shabir Ahmad Shah and Suhail Majid (sic)," she added.

Shocked by the harassment to his officials, the Executive Engineer R&B, Karan Nagar, Division, has complained to the GDC Principal Dr Ajaz Ahmad against the MS and demanded his removal.

"The unprofessional, indecent, insensitive and humiliating behaviour of the said official with our engineer as well as contractors has already been bought to your notice on several occasions in the past as well, with the hope that some concrete action shall be made against the said official," the Exen has written to the GDC Principal.

"The continued misconduct and misbehaviour as reported by lady engineers on 09/07/2024 during the inauguration of Permanent Flag Structure, which was facilitated by this department as a good will gesture, wherein the said in charge Medical Superintendent has not only harassed and humiliated our lady engineer without any reason in front of dozens of senior officials of your department, but also used derogatory comments against her us well as to the department and which cannot be acceptable by means," the complaint mentions.

"The insensitivity of such officer who sans basic ethics of decency about how to deal with fellow officials particularly female officials raises serious concerns about his mental health, which inturn raises serious question of him holding such a sensitive post of medical superintendent," the EXEN has said, urging the GDP Principal for concrete action against the MS.

A senior professor and Head of Department Dental Material in GDC, Dr Shabir Shah was made incharge Medical Superintendent by the Health and Medical Education authorities violating medical guidelines for appointment of hospital administrators. As per norms, a professor or HoD cannot be appointed MS of the GMC associated hospitals.

The contractors executing different construction works in the Dental College have also complained against the MS for harassment and have boycotted the work until his removal.

"We are working as A-class professional contractors but the concerned Medical Superintendent is harassing us on and off without any reason compromising the completion of projects and situation is such that we are unable to work in such environment. Verbally we had approached many a times to the concerned quarters regarding the harassment by the MS but nothing has been done as on date. Therefore, we have decided to stop further execution of works and not to participate in any future developmental works until and unless the medical superintendent is being shifted and taken to task," the contractors have written to the GDC Principal.

Meanwhile principal Dental college Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah told ETV Bharat that and inquiry committee will be formed and the action will be taken as per recommendation of the committee.