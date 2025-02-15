Srinagar Court Grants Relief To 22 Students Denied Admission In Class 10 Board Exam

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Saturday came to the rescue of at least 22 students from Islamic Global School here, allowing them to take their class 10 board exams despite a registration dispute of the school with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

The court directed the board to issue admit cards in favour of the students so that they could appear in the annual exam. The BOSE had rejected their exam forms and refused to issue roll number slips to them, citing that their “school is not registered” with it.

In response, the school management claimed that they had official registration and also obtained an order to affiliate with a government school from the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK). However, BOSE refused to allow their students to appear for the exams, which are scheduled to begin on Monday (February 17), putting their futures at risk.

On Saturday, the students, along with their parents, sought an order directing the concerned authorities to issue the necessary admit cards for the students in time for the scheduled exams.

Operative part of interim order issued by CJM Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The hearing, which took place virtually, began with the counsel for the plaintiffs making an impassioned plea to the court. The plaintiffs' legal representative emphasised that if the relief sought was not granted, the plaintiffs would be left without any remedy, thereby defeating the purpose of the lawsuit.

Counsel for the defendants indicated that the Chief Education Officer, in a communication dated January 22, 2025, along with the Principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Natipora, had acknowledged the qualifications of the students and had already requested the renewal of registrations for the students involved. They argued that allowing the students to appear for the upcoming examinations would be crucial for preserving their academic careers.

However, the situation became contentious when the counsel for the defendants argued that the plaintiffs' school had been involved in illegal activities by admitting students to classes 9 and 10 improperly. According to their legal representative, the school had been fined for these actions, which led to the current predicament.

Despite these claims, the counsel for the plaintiffs presented forms from the Principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Natipora, indicating that the students were fully qualified to sit for the exams.

After hearing all parties and reviewing the facts, the court noted that the Chief Education Officer's request for registration renewal suggested that the students had met the requirements. Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, the CJM court ruled that the students should not be penalised for delays caused by administrative issues.

Providing relief to the petitioners, the court directed that the defendants, including the Commissioner Secretary to the School Education Department Jammu and Kashmir, accept the registration renewals and examination forms for the 22 students. The students will be allowed to appear for their 10th-grade exams, scheduled for February 17, 2025, in all subjects.

“A peculiar situation has come before the court, which warrants passing appropriate orders in the matter, as simply adjourning the matter could ruin the careers of the students," the court said.

"Counsel for the defendants are directed to submit their written statement on the next date of hearing, and in the meantime, defendants are directed to accept the registration renewal and examination forms of 22 students and allow them to appear in the 10th-class examination in all subjects for the current session 2024-25 conducted by the defendants,” it added.

While the order was made in favour of the plaintiffs, the court clarified that it was subject to objections from the other side. Defendants were given the option to file for the modification, vacation, or cancellation of the order before the next hearing on February 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, the President of the Private School Association Jammu and Kashmir, GN Var, welcomed the court's interim relief to the students. "Alhamdulillah! Finally! The Hon'ble Court came to the rescue of 22 students of Islamic Global School and directed JKBOSE to allow the students to appear in the 10th exam scheduled from 17th February 2025.”

Notably, MLA Handwara and People's Conference Chairman Sajad Lone had also raised the issue and posted on X, stating that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that unregistered schools do not function.