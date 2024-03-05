Srinagar Court Imposes Rs 1000 Fine on Traffic Policeman For e-Challan Against Wrong Vehicle

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): In an interesting case, a court in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on a Traffic Policeman for issuing an e-challan against the owner of a wrong vehicle, reports said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the fine of Rs 1000 was imposed on the Traffic Policeman by Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Court, Srinagar for issuing the e-challan against the owner of a two-wheeler allegedly for not wearing a helmet.

But is learnt that the e-challan imposing a fine of Rs 1000 has been issued against the wrong owner of a scooty bearing a registration number similar to the actual offender, reports said.

After receiving the wrong e-challan, the victim approached the court to contest the fine. In his plea with the court, the petitioner demanded that the e-challan issued against him be canceled adding he was made to waste time and money to contest the fine due to the negligence of the Traffic Police.

Directing the authorities in the Traffic Police Department to cancel the e-challan against the petitioner, the court observed, "The instant e-challan (issued against the wrong vehicle) be accordingly taken down/cancelled from the Pariwahan Portal with the direction to the SSP Traffic City Srinagar to institute e-challan against the actual violator ... For mental agony, harassment and fees of the lawyer, damages/compensation to the amount of Rs 1000 be paid to the applicant and it shall be paid by the concerned SO namely Shah Nawaz, Inspector”.

The court further asked the SP Traffic City Srinagar to take an affidavit from the erring challaning officer and give an assuring that he would remain cautious while issuing e-challans in the future.

Reports said that the Challaning Officer in question, who was summoned by the court, admitted that he had inadvertently challaned the wrong vehicle.