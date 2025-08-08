'Functus Officio': Srinagar Court Dismisses Plea To Reopen Domestic Violence Case Despite Triple Talaq Claim

Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar on Friday refused to recall a domestic violence case filed by a woman against her husband. The court ruled that it had no jurisdiction to reopen the matter after the parties had earlier reached a compromise and the petition was withdrawn.

Srinagar City Judge Abdul Bari dismissed the application of the woman, who alleged her husband, Riyaz Ahmad Beigh, lured her into an agreement in October 2023 to settle her complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, only to resume "barbaric acts and cruelty" once she returned to his home.

"The petitioner/applicant has been thrown out by the respondent/non-applicant from his home and is living a destitute life at her parental home," her plea stated, adding that Beigh had "totally violated the terms and conditions of the agreement and the order passed by this court" on October 19, 2023.

The woman's counsel, Sahil Khan, argued that Beigh had "played a trick to get rid from the complaint" and "deceived this court by entering into the compromise" to avoid proceedings. He urged the court to readmit the case from the stage it was withdrawn.

Beigh's counsel, Shabir Ahmed Budoo, countered that the petition was "finally disposed off" after both sides agreed to terms in open court, and "once the petition got finally disposed off at the request of both the parties, then under law once matter got finally disposed off then the same cannot be reopened". As part of his objections, he also claimed that the woman left the matrimonial home without permission, prompting him to pronounce divorce over three consecutive tuhr periods, a practice known as triple talaq, send her iddat maintenance through postal money order, and initiate a separate civil suit now pending before the 4th Additional District Judge, Srinagar.

Judge Bari noted that on October 19, 2023, the case was withdrawn "in view of the above terms of settlement, as agreed between the parties" and was "accordingly disposed off and be consigned to records after due compilation."

"Admittedly there has been execution of compromise deed executed between the parties on 10th October 2023, and the statement of both the parties have been recorded by the court whereby the petitioner has sought withdrawal of the said petition," the judge said in his five-page order. "Had this court dismissed the petition for non-prosecution in that case, the application could have been allowed by this court, since the petition has been disposed off by this court as withdrawn as such this court becomes functus officio to pass any direction in the matter."

In legal terms, "functus officio" means a court loses its authority to make further rulings in a case once it has delivered its final judgment. The judge dismissed the woman's application but clarified that "the dismissal of this petition shall not preclude the petition to file a fresh petition under DV Act."