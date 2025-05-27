Noor-Ud-Din Died, But Not of Murder: Srinagar Court Acquits 3, Frees 3 After 7 Years

Srinagar: In a courtroom heavy with the weight of loss and the complexity of justice, the 1st Additional Sessions Judge Anjum Ara on Tuesday closed a grisly chapter of a 2018 land dispute that spiralled into fatal violence. The court sentenced three men — Farooq Ahmed Sofi, Touseef Ahmed Sofi, and Mohsin Sidiq Sofi — for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but ultimately allowed them to walk free, citing time already served and compelling personal hardships.

The trio was convicted under Sections 304 Part II and 323 read with 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for the death of 65-year-old Noor-ud-Din Sofi during a scuffle over a disputed piece of land in Srinagar's Parimpora area. The incident took place on July 25, 2018.

"The convicts deserve leniency of the court as A-1 (Farooq Ahmed Sofi) is a senior citizen suffering from various ailments, A-2 (Touseef Ahmed Sofi), A-3 (Mohsin Sidiq Sofi) are in young age having clean antecedents and feeling remorse for the said act," Judge Ara said while pronouncing the sentence today.

A view of the District Court Complex, Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

What began as a property line dispute among relatives ended in bloodshed. On the day of the incident, Noor-ud-Din had just returned from court, where it had been agreed that a Tehsildar would be appointed to demarcate the disputed land. But according to his son, Mudasir, the accused weren't interested in following that order.

"Farooq Sofi, Touseef Sofi, a juvenile, Mohd Sidiq Sofi and women Sumaira, Shakeela and Shaista and two unknown men were present in the gathering, and they started breaking the things," Mudasir told the court during the trial. "The deceased went out and told them not to break the things and to abide the decision of court to which Touseef Sofi said 'we don't have to abide any of the decision of court and we want to kill you'".

Moments later, Farooq hurled a stone at Noor-ud-Din's head. Others, including a juvenile, allegedly struck him with sticks. The injured man staggered to a nearby police station, was taken to hospital, and passed away the next day.

The judge did not mince words about the tragedy. "Undoubtedly, a precious life of an old man has been lost in the occurrence," she noted, adding that "accused persons have committed assault upon deceased with a stone and stick knowingly that such act of assault could cause death of the deceased".

Still, Judge Ara concluded that this was not a case of premeditated murder. Instead, she ruled, "the act of convicts cannot be equated with murder of a human being which entails intention to kill that person but section 304-II RPC does not talk about any intention to commit murder."

In sentencing the three, the court weighed the brutality of the act against the absence of criminal history and a string of personal hardships, especially for the oldest accused, Farooq Sofi.

"Accused No. 1 (Farooq Ahmed Sofi) is an old person of more than 70 years of age who is suffering from neurological disorder due to which he has suffered brain stroke and is suffering from flair hyperintensity which is a state of stroke in brain associated with various neurological conditions.," the judge observed. "Besides this, the wife and daughter, who is 25 years old, are both suffering from cancer. Therefore, the accused deserves leniency."

Touseef and Mohsin, who were students at the time of the incident, had been in jail for nearly seven years without bail. The court noted that both were permitted to take exams while incarcerated. "This itself demonstrates that both of them were students at the time of their arrest and they still are pursuing their studies as argued by defence counsel," the order said.

Judge Ara emphasised the role of rehabilitation, not just retribution. "Incarceration cannot be stated to be the only punishment which has deterrent effect… True repentance and transformation can only be achieved through sustained contemplation and the opportunity for rehabilitation."

Farooq Sofi was sentenced to two years and 11 months for culpable homicide and six months for hurt, while Touseef and Mohsin received six years and six months. However, since all three had been in custody since July 2018, the court ruled that "the period of sentence/punishment awarded shall be treated as already undergone by the convicts".

While the court held three male members of the Sofi family guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt, it did not convict the other three accused, all women. These included Juvenile (who is now 25 years old), Shakeela Begum, and Sameera alias Simi. The court had earlier framed charges against them under sections "147, 148, 323, 34, 341 RPC vide order dated 03/12/2018," while the three convicted men had faced more serious charges under Sections “302, 147, 148, 323, 34, 120-B RPC".

In the final judgment, however, the court made no finding of guilt against the three women. While the judgment referred to their alleged presence at the scene—"accused no. A-4 (Juvenile), A-5 (Shakeela Begum), and A-6 (Sameera) also came and created a scene at the spot"—it did not conclude they participated in the fatal assault.

"Considering the overall material on record, the arguments of both sides and case law referred above, I am of the view that there is hardly anything on record which can be said against accused persons namely; Juvenile, Shakeela Begum and Sameera alias Simi as the common intention and involvement on their part could not be established during trial. Prosecution miserably failed to prove the charges against these accused persons," the judge said while adding, "Therefore... are acquitted of the charges levelled against them...They are also discharged from their bail bonds."