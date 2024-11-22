ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Airport Handles Over One Lakh Passengers In 12 Days As Winter Sets In

Srinagar: For the past two weeks, Kashmir's Sheikh-Ul-Alam International Airport here has seen a massive influx of travellers from all across the country and abroad. This comes at a time when Kashmir is moving into the winter season from the autumn season.

The airport handled at least 772 flights and served 1,21,103 passengers between November 10 and November 21, the airport authority said in a statement.

On Wednesday, at least 11,216 people flew on 72 flights, while the airport saw 10,712 passengers on 70 flights on November 21 alone, it said.

“The daily traffic has remained consistently high since November 10, with around 10,000 passengers flying in and out of Srinagar daily,” the statement said, adding that a notable air traffic spike was seen in November so far.

On November 10, 9,856 people boarded 60 flights at Srinagar Airport, while 68 planes carried 10,538 passengers on November 13. On November 14, the airport handled 10,784 passengers who arrived or left on 68 planes.

Similarly, 66 planes took off or landed at Srinagar Airport on November 15, serving 10,858 passengers.

Peak inflow was witnessed on November 16 and 19, with 12,072 people flying on 72 flights and 11,055 on 70 flights, respectively.

On November 17, it had reduced to 7,755 people arriving and departing on 44 aircraft from the airport. The next day, there was another increase, with 11,585 passengers on 70 flights.