ETV Bharat / state

'Only Dil, No Bill:' Free Heart Surgeries At Telangana Hosp Wow Gavaskar

Siddipet: With the ever-increasing cases of cardiac diseases in the country, people across all age groups have come under immense stress about adopting safety measures to protect their hearts.

In a noble move, the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care and Research said it was all set to perform free cardiac surgeries for kids at its newly-opened branch in Kondpaka, Siddipet district.

Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, a member of the hospital's trustee board, speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday said that the medical institute aims to provide free heart care services to children. "The satisfaction I derive from providing life-saving surgeries to children surpasses the joy of hitting a double century," Gavaskar said.

The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the presence of hospital chairman Dr C Sreenivas, who had organised a special pooja at the Sathya Sai Nilayam, the main ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, located near the village of Puttaparthi. Later, Gavaskar inspected the hospital premises, learned about the treatments available there and reviewed the wards.

The facility is equipped with advanced medical technology to perform heart surgeries, he said. 'Only Dil, No Bill' said Gavaskar while expressing his joy at witnessing this initiative, remarking that one does not have to pay any amount in return for the cardiac services they avail here.

Speaking about taking one's cardiac health seriously, the maestro said that there’s a second chance to win in cricket, but in life, there often isn’t. Gavaskar said he was elated to see the broad smiles on the faces of the parents of the children who went under the knife and recovered thereafter.

"Seeing the smiles on their faces felt like scoring a double century. Children who get well after receiving proper treatment here are given a second chance, a rebirth of sorts. I feel grateful to be part of such a significant endeavour," Gavaskar said.