'Only Dil, No Bill:' Free Heart Surgeries At Telangana Hosp Wow Gavaskar

Siddipet: With the ever-increasing cases of cardiac diseases in the country, people across all age groups have come under immense stress about adopting safety measures to protect their hearts.
In a noble move, the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care and Research said it was all set to perform free cardiac surgeries for kids at its newly-opened branch in Kondpaka, Siddipet district.
Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, a member of the hospital's trustee board, speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday said that the medical institute aims to provide free heart care services to children. "The satisfaction I derive from providing life-saving surgeries to children surpasses the joy of hitting a double century," Gavaskar said.
The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the presence of hospital chairman Dr C Sreenivas, who had organised a special pooja at the Sathya Sai Nilayam, the main ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, located near the village of Puttaparthi. Later, Gavaskar inspected the hospital premises, learned about the treatments available there and reviewed the wards.
The facility is equipped with advanced medical technology to perform heart surgeries, he said. 'Only Dil, No Bill' said Gavaskar while expressing his joy at witnessing this initiative, remarking that one does not have to pay any amount in return for the cardiac services they avail here.
Speaking about taking one's cardiac health seriously, the maestro said that there’s a second chance to win in cricket, but in life, there often isn’t. Gavaskar said he was elated to see the broad smiles on the faces of the parents of the children who went under the knife and recovered thereafter.
"Seeing the smiles on their faces felt like scoring a double century. Children who get well after receiving proper treatment here are given a second chance, a rebirth of sorts. I feel grateful to be part of such a significant endeavour," Gavaskar said.
Reflecting on his career, he shared that just as he embraced his first Test match after being dismissed twice, he also welcomed this opportunity wholeheartedly, knowing the profound impact it would have on children and their lives.
Addressing a National Need for Pediatric Cardiac Care: After the passing of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in 2011, the first Children’s Heart Disease Hospital was established in Chhattisgarh under government guidance.
Dr C Sreenivas explained that cardiac diseases remain a leading cause of death among children in India. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospitals have since its inception, expanded, offering life-saving treatments to prevent early deaths.
By extending this service to the Siddipet district, Dr Sreenivas hopes to benefit local tribal communities who often lack access to quality healthcare. Sri Sathya Sai Child Heart Care Centers are operational in Raipur, Palwal, and Navi Mumbai. This newly launched centre in the Siddipet district brings the total number of centres to four.
Over the past 12 years, the trust has successfully treated 33,299 babies for heart-related issues, provided outpatient services to 577,075 children, and served patients from nearly 10,000 villages across the country.
In addition, the Sathya Sai Trust runs five mother-and-child hospitals in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. These hospitals offer free treatment, easing the financial strain on disadvantaged families and helping them avoid debt and financial hardship.
