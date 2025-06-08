Hyderabad: On the occasion of the first death anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founding chairman of Ramoji Group of Companies, Sri Ramoji Rao’s memorial statue was unveiled at the corporate office of Ramoji Group by his grandchildren Sahari, Sohana, Brihathi and Divija. Relatives, senior officials and staff of Ramoji Group paid floral tributes to the statue.

Earlier today, family members paid their respects at the memorial garden in Ramoji Film City (RFC).

Sri Ramoji Rao's Statue Unveiled On First Death Anniversary At Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

On June 7, employees of Ramoji Group of Companies offered their respects to the late chairman at a remembrance gathering held inside RFC. The prayer meeting was attended by the Group CMD Ch Kiron, family members and employees of the Group. A short film on Sri Ramoji Rao was telecasted at the meeting hall. The short film featured heartfelt and emotional comments made by celebrities and leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the late film playback singer SP Balasubramaniam on Sri Ramoji Rao.

Employees paid respects to Sri Ramoji Rao's Statue at Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

Hundreds of staff members attended the gathering and paid floral tributes to their visionary chairman. Several senior staff addressed the gathering recollecting their memories with Sri Ramoji Rao.

The Group's employees also participated in a blood donation camp at RFC organised by the Group in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, to commemorate the first Vardhanthi.