Hyderabad: On June 8, late Sri Ramoji Rao's silica statue was unveiled in a commemorative event at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City (RFC) on his first death anniversary attended by his family members, relatives, friends, senior employees and staff of Ramoji Group of Companies.

The statue unveiled by his grandchildren Sahari, Sohana, Brihati and Divija, at the corporate office in RFC, was so life-like that many felt as though Ramoji Rao himself had returned and taken his seat.

Sri Ramoji Rao's Life-Like Silica Statue Unveiled On First Death Anniversary (ETV Bharat)

Crafted by Gombe Mane Company of Bengaluru under master sculptor Sridhar Murthy, the statue was based on photographs and videos. Murthy, who was congratulated by CMD Ch Kiron and Ramoji Rao's family, created the statue without ever meeting Ramoji Rao in person.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Murthy said their team worked for about six months in achieving this life-like silica statue. “I thank Ramoji sir’s family members for the opportunity. Our Team is provided with photographs, clothes and a chair used by Ramoji Rao,” said Murthy.

Murthy, who attended the ceremony with his family, was personally congratulated by CMD Ch Kiron and Ramoji Rao's family for his remarkable craftsmanship.

On June 7, hundreds of employees of Ramoji Group of Companies donated blood in a blood donation camp organised in remembrance of the late Ramoji Rao at Ramoji Film City. Similar blood donation camps were held at several cities in Tamil Nadu.