ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan Tourist Dies While Climbing Mountain In Bihar's Rajgir

Nalanda: A 74-year-old Sri Lankan tourist died reportedly due to heart attack in Rajgir of Bihar's Nalanda district, police said on Monday.

Dhanpal Mannage, a resident of Colombo, was part of a group of 87 tourists from Sri Lanka, which was on a tour of Bihar and some places of south India, a police officer said. The group had landed in India on September 13 and arrived in Bihar on September 19 after touring south India, he said.

After visiting Bodh Gaya, the group had come to Rajgir today and was heading towards Vishwa Shanti Stupa at around 6:30 am. The route required climbing a long, steep staircase. While climbing the stairs at Griddhakuta mountain, Dhanpal complained of chest pain and collapsed on the ground.

Some members of the group attempted to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to Dhanpal but it was ineffective. He was then brought to the sub-divisional hospital with the help of the ropeway management, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

"It is suspected that the death was caused due to heart attack. The ropeway manager informed about the incident. The tourist was immediately brought here by an ambulance but he had already died," said Dr Gaurav, in-charge medical officer, Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rajgir.