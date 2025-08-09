Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Seven Tamil Nadu Fishermen; Desperate Families Protest, Seek Immediate Release

Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested seven fishermen from North Mannar on Saturday for allegedly crossing the maritime border while fishing in the sea. Their motorboat has also been seized, and they have been taken to the Mannar Naval Camp in Sri Lanka.

The arrested fishermen include Dulles (56), Silaidan (26), Arul Robert (53), Loylan (45), Arogya Sanrin (20), Bhaskar (45), and Jesu Raja (32). The officials said that they will be produced in court soon.

This comes two days after Chief Minister MK Stalin shot a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take immediate and effective action to secure the release of the fishermen, arrested earlier, and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan authorities.

Even though incidents of fishermen being shot by the Sri Lankan Navy have reduced in the last few years, owing to pressure from the Tamil Nadu government, arrest of fishermen, seizure of boats, and collection of hefty fines are still quite common. In many cases, the confiscated boats are nationalised by Sri Lankan authorities, causing significant economic losses for the fishing community.

As tension has gripped the Rameswaram area, the families of the local fishermen of Rameswaram urged the central government to take necessary action for the release of the seven fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fishermen's families protest.

The family and relatives of the fishermen today held a sit-in protest on the Dhanushkodi National Highway against the continuous arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy. They also demanded the immediate release of the fishermen arrested today, along with their boat. Following the protest and road blockade, traffic in the area was completely disrupted.

“The imprisoned fishermen are sick and take daily medication. The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them when they went fishing to make a living. Therefore, considering the physical condition of the fishermen, they should be released immediately,” the families said.

At least 61 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, along with nine boats, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and imprisoned in a Sri Lankan prison for 55 days, per locals. They said that the state government lifted the ban on fishing, after which a large number of fisherfolk started venturing into the sea to earn their livelihood. On Saturday alone, more than 2,000 fishermen went to sea in more than 350 boats from the Rameswaram fishing port.