Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute: Hindu Side Offers Land, Rs 10 Crore To Muslim Side To Shift Mosque Elsewhere

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

After Thursday's move by the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed a plea by the Muslim side challenging maintainability of 18 Hindu lawsuits seeking removal of the mosque from the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple compex, Dinesh Sharma, President of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has proposed to the Muslim side for out of court settlement and offered Rs 10 crore and 10 acres of land in Mewat to build the mosque.

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Day after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by the Muslim side challenging maintainability of 18 Hindu lawsuits seeking removal of the mosque from the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple compex, the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas Samiti has proposed the Muslim side to settle the matter outside the court and has offered 10 acres of land and Rs 10 crore for an alternative mosque in Haryana.

A bench of Justice Mayank Jain of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of Shahi Idgah Masjid committee filed under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC challenging the maintainability of 18 suits filed by the deity and Hindu worshippers which seek the removal of the mosque from the temple premises. The move has paved way for trial in the case with the next hearing scheduled on August 12.

After the decision in favor of the Hindu side, Dinesh Sharma, President of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has proposed to the Muslim side that the matter regarding the mosque dispute should be settled outside the court. Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas will give 10 acres of land and Rs 10 crore in the Mewat area of Haryana to build a mosque, Sharma said.

The Hindu side called the court's decision historic. Sharma claimed that the Muslim organizations “want to correct the mistakes made by the Mughal rulers”. “The Muslim side is trying to convince the people of the Idgah Committee. The Muslim side also wants that a settlement should be reached outside the court,” he added.

“Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas has proposed to shift the mosque to Mewat. We will give 10 acres of land and Rs 10 crore for building the mosque. A grand temple of Lord Krishna will be built on this land in Brij Bhoomi, talks are being held regarding the agreement,” added Sharma.

