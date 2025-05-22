Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatra Begins in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh: The annual Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatra got underway with the first batch of devotees embarking on the journey from Rishikesh on Thursday. The vehicles carrying the group of devotees were flagged off by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The doors of the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara will open on May 25 for which the preparations have been made by Sri Hemkund Sahib Trust.
Both Dhami and Gurmit Singh reached Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara in Rishikesh where they paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib and prayed for the success of the annual event. Thereafter led by Panj Pyaras they flagged off vehicles carrying 599 devotees on their journey to Sri Hemkund Sahib amid chanting of religious slogans.
In his address Dhami said that the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is undertaken by visitors not only from various parts of India but those from abroad as well. He said the government has made adequate arrangements on the route to ensure that no devotee faces any problem.
इस वर्ष गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के 350वें शहीदी दिवस को पूरे प्रदेश में श्रद्धा, आदर और सम्मान के साथ मनाया जाएगा। यह हमारे महान संतों के बलिदान और शिक्षा पर आधारित संस्कृति का गौरवशाली स्मरण होगा।
He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a ropeway project for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib that will be executed at a cost of Rs 7200 crores. The tenders for the project will be released soon. He said, “This will help even those undertaking pilgrimages that are physically weak.”
Dhami asked the devotees to follow the traffic rules and contribute towards making Uttarakhand litter free.
Singh said that Sri Hemkund Sahib is not a holy site of the Sikhs alone but also of the Hindus as lakhs of people from the Hindu community also visit this destination. He said that every devotee has the onus to respect the religious sanctity of such places.
The President of the managing committee of Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara at Rishikesh Narendrajit Singh Bindra informed that all the Gurdwaras on the route of the Yatra have taken steps to do away with the use of polythene so that the devotees take back the message of environment conservation with them besides keeping Hemkund Sahib shrine clean.