Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatra Begins in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the beginning of the Sri Hemkund Sahib Yarta in Rishikesh ( ETV Bharat via Pushkar Singh Dhami X account )

Rishikesh: The annual Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatra got underway with the first batch of devotees embarking on the journey from Rishikesh on Thursday. The vehicles carrying the group of devotees were flagged off by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The doors of the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara will open on May 25 for which the preparations have been made by Sri Hemkund Sahib Trust.

Both Dhami and Gurmit Singh reached Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara in Rishikesh where they paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib and prayed for the success of the annual event. Thereafter led by Panj Pyaras they flagged off vehicles carrying 599 devotees on their journey to Sri Hemkund Sahib amid chanting of religious slogans.

In his address Dhami said that the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is undertaken by visitors not only from various parts of India but those from abroad as well. He said the government has made adequate arrangements on the route to ensure that no devotee faces any problem.