Sri Ganganagar Police To Grill Sharpshooters Of Bishnoi Gang In Delhi

Sri Ganganagar: A team from Sri Ganganagar Police has been dispatched to Delhi to grill seven sharpshooters of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had conspired to kill Sunil Sharma alias Sunil Pehalwan, nephew of former MLA Rajkumar Gaur.

SP Gaurav Yadav said Pehalwan had lodged a plaint in Sardar Police Station against the accused shooters and the gang that gave the contract. The inbound Delhi team will be headed by sub-inspector Hansraj.

Last week, the counterintelligence wing arrested the sharpshooters with a large cache of weapons. This information was revealed by the wing at a press meet. Following the arrest, Jawahar Nagar Police Station in-charge Devendra Singh was sent to Delhi to cull out sensitive information from the shooters. Based on Singh's report, the current team headed to Delhi.

Yadav said after Diwali, a production warrant would be issued to bring these criminals to Sri Ganganagar. Last month, they rented a room in a market near Adarsh ​​Cinema in the Old City area and conducted a recce.

It is worth mentioning that during electioneering for the assembly elections in October last year, Pehelwan received threat calls. But police could not trace the callers.

