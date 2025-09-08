After Jatayu, Ram Mandir Honours The Humble Squirrel Who Helped Build Ram Setu
Published : September 8, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST
Ayodhya: After the majestic statue of Jatayu, the divine vulture king who laid down his life to protect Sita, authorities of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya installed the statue of a squirrel.
A newly installed statue on Angad Tila, near the Yatri Suvidha Kendra, has become an attraction for pilgrims. The inspiration comes from the Valmiki Ramayana.
During the building of the Ram Setu, while the monkey troops hauled giant stones into the sea, a humble squirrel carried tiny pebbles, contributing in its own way.
According to Valmiki Ramayana, when the monkey army threw big stones and wooden logs into the sea to build Ram Setu to reach Lanka, a small squirrel picked up small pebbles and dropped them into the sea. By doing this, the squirrel was contributing to the construction of the bridge.
Delighted with the commitment and devotion of the squirrel, Shri Ram picked it up in his hand and lovingly stroked its back. Due to which three lines were formed on it. It is believed that these 3 lines are a symbol of the love and blessings of Lord Ram to the squirrel, which are still visible on its back.
Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti, said that a place has also been given to the squirrel on Angad Tila. The work of temple construction is on the verge of completion now. The onus of construction work lies with CBI Roorkee and Engineer India Limited.
According to Mishra, the squirrel’s statue has been positioned to face the temple, symbolising its eternal service to Ram. For security, a 4-km boundary wall will feature 25 police towers, whose design and construction are being coordinated with the district administration.