After Jatayu, Ram Mandir Honours The Humble Squirrel Who Helped Build Ram Setu

Ayodhya: After the majestic statue of Jatayu, the divine vulture king who laid down his life to protect Sita, authorities of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya installed the statue of a squirrel.

A newly installed statue on Angad Tila, near the Yatri Suvidha Kendra, has become an attraction for pilgrims. The inspiration comes from the Valmiki Ramayana.

During the building of the Ram Setu, while the monkey troops hauled giant stones into the sea, a humble squirrel carried tiny pebbles, contributing in its own way.

According to Valmiki Ramayana, when the monkey army threw big stones and wooden logs into the sea to build Ram Setu to reach Lanka, a small squirrel picked up small pebbles and dropped them into the sea. By doing this, the squirrel was contributing to the construction of the bridge.