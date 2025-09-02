Squall Front Mars Pre-Puja Mood As Bengal Braces For Another Rainy Week

Kolkata: Ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, the forecast of an imminent squall front by the Regional Meteorological Department in Kolkata's Alipore has worried the event organisers and idol makers alike.

As thunderstorms have already started from Monday night, with the prediction of heavy rains in the next few days, Bengal braces for another wet week ahead. Though meteorologists have ruled out the possibility of any cloudburst incident due to the geographical advantage of the state, the squall front has turned into a hot topic of discussion.

What is Squall Front?

According to meteorologists, a squall front is a sudden meteorological wall, which is actually a collision line of strong winds. It develops when warm and humid air collide with dry and cold air, leading to an inverted 'L' shaped front, called a squall front. The collision results in a giant column of cumulonimbus cloud, creating heavy rains accompanied by lightning. The possibility of hail formation also can't be ruled out.

When does a Squall Front Form?

Weathermen say a squall front forms in a very short time, resulting in thick dark clouds hovering over an area with lightning, heavy rains and thunderstorms instantaneously. The possibility of destruction is also higher.

The meteorological department has already issued an orange alert for Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, East Medinipur, East Burdwan, Nadia and 24 Parganas with a forecast of heavy rain. Fishermen have also been prohibited from venturing into the sea. The weather bulletin has hinted at the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, due to which South Bengal will continue to get frequent spells of thunderstorms till Sunday. There is a possibility of heavy rains in some districts of North Bengal as well.