Jyoti Malhotra's 2023 Hyderabad Trip Under Lens

Hyderabad: More details are emerging about spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan. In what can be a security alarm, it has become evident from videos on her YouTube channel that she had visited Hyderabad in 2023, a year before she went to Odisha.

One of Malhotra's travel contents on her YouTube channel which gained virality was shot at the Secunderabad Railway station during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express connecting both the Telugu states. The event was attended by the then-Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay.

Intelligence agencies are piecing together details to ascertain whether her visit to Hyderabad was just a trip for video-shoot purpose or for any other reason. Sleuths are trying to figure out whom she met in Hyderabad and whether any sensitive videos were taken that time.

Interrogations are being done by the Haryana Police, who arrested Malhotra on Saturday and took her into custody for five days with the approval of the court. After verification of Malhotra's contact with an officer from the Pakistan embassy during 'Operation Sindoor', it was concluded that Pakistani Inter-Service Intelligence agents were using her as a spy. This information was confirmed by Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawar.

"Whether or not, she had relayed information to Pakistani agents to the point of arrest is still unknown. She has admitted to being in direct contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies. She has also been in contact with other YouTube influencers and they have been confirmed to also be in contact with PIOs," said Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawar.