Spy Network Busted In Rajasthan, Restaurant Staff Arrested For 'ISI Link'

Jaisalmer: Police busted a spying network in the border town of Jaisalmer once again, with the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Jeevan Khan (25), was arrested following a coordinated operation by investigation agencies in the area.

Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare said the police swung into action after receiving intelligence inputs regarding a person's suspicious activities. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and Khan was arrested. "Our investigation will determine the nature and extent of the suspect’s involvement. The next steps will depend on the outcome of the joint inquiry," he said.

Accused spoke to Pakistani numbers

Police said Jeevan Khan, who worked at a local restaurant within the Army area, was found to have made calls to Pakistani numbers. Several Pakistani numbers were found stored in his mobile phone. According to police, preliminary questioning has begun, and authorities are now preparing to hand him over to the joint investigation committee for further questioning.

Background and earlier employment

Khan is said to have previously worked at a restaurant in the same vicinity two to three years ago. Agencies monitored his activities for some time, and the arrest followed the discovery of suspicious phone calls. This is not the first espionage-related case in Jaisalmer this year, with three arrests already made on similar charges.

Earlier arrests

26 March: Pathan Khan, a resident of Karam Ki Dhani, was arrested near Chandan Field Firing Range.

28 May: Shakoor Khan, former personal assistant to Congress leader Saleh Mohammad, was arrested on espionage charges.

4 August: Mahendra Prasad, manager at the DRDO guest house, was arrested for allegedly passing Indian Army intelligence to Pakistani handlers.

Constant espionage threat in border

The ongoing threat of espionage in the border areas has raised alarm among security agencies. Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI's agents frequently target Indian military operations. Police are investigating the accused person's role in sharing secret information to Pakistan and his involvement is spreading the espionage net across the state, which shares a long border with Pakistan.