Hidden Cameras in Hotel Rooms and Trial Rooms: Blackmail Threats and Exploitation

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Unscrupulous persons are increasingly using spy and hidden cameras in hotels, trial rooms, and other private spaces to record videos and blackmail people. Bug detectors can be used to identify such hidden cameras and avoid falling into the trap of blackmailers. Victims should contact the police to ensure their safety and privacy if they are under any such threat.

Threats from blackmailers using spy cameras. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident recently, a hotel owner in Shamshabad was found secretly recording obscene videos using hidden cameras installed in hotel rooms. He used these recordings to blackmail couples, extorting money by threatening to expose the videos. His activities, spanning over a year, were finally uncovered, leading to his arrest.

In another incident, a woman discovered a spy camera in the trial room of a popular shopping mall in Hyderabad. When she reported it, the management offered an apology and compensation to keep the matter quiet.

The Reality of Exploitation

Such blackmailing incidents are not isolated. Hidden cameras are being increasingly used in hotels, trial rooms, and other private spaces, leading to severe exploitation. Unscrupulous individuals install these cameras to capture intimate moments, which are later used for blackmail or sold on pornographic websites.

These hidden cameras are often WiFi-enabled, allowing for continuous recording and cloud storage. They are difficult to detect, cleverly disguised as everyday objects like showerheads, light fixtures, or electrical outlets. Such devices are easily available online, with prices starting as low as Rs. 500.

Police Response and Public Awareness

Hyderabad's City Police Commissioner, K. Srinivasa Reddy, has vowed to take strict action against establishments found using hidden cameras. The police, along with SHE Teams, are raising awareness and training volunteers to detect these devices. Shopping malls and hotels are being scrutinized, and the public is urged to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Detection Measures

To counter this threat, bug detectors can be used to identify hidden cameras. If there is any suspicion, individuals are encouraged to contact the police to ensure their safety and privacy.

