Spurt In Road Mishaps In Mumbai: One Killed, Several Injured As Mini Van Runs Over Pedestrians In Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The country's financial capital has been witnessing a spurt in road accidents for the last few days.

Recently, eight people lost their lives in a bus accident in Kurla. Similarly, on Friday, a woman died after a speeding mini van ran over six to seven people at Chiragnagar market in Ghatkopar West. The deceased was identified as Preeti Patel (35) of Ghatkopar West. As per reports, the driver of the mini van lost control of the vehicle and ran over pedestrians. The driver, Uttam Baban Kharat (25) was taken into custody by police after the incident.

Police probe on

The police are investigating the incident. Report said, Reshma Sheikh (23), Marufa Sheikh (27), Tofa Uzhar Sheikh (38) and Moharram Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh (28) were critically injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. As there is a vegetable and fish market near the accident site, it remains crowded. While locals say one should drive carefully on the stretch, they alleged the mini van driver was drunk at the time of the mishap. They said the drive was driving at a high speed and some stalls in the market were also destroyed in the mishap. Police are investigating the incident.

Recently, two persons were run over by a train at a shut railway crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday while one person sustained severe injuries, officials said. They were hit by the Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express at the railway crossing near Hanuman Chowk close to Mahavitaran office, the official added. "Two persons have died while one person has been hospitalised with injuries," Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said. A police official said the deceased have been identified as Sonuram (35) and Monukumar (19), while the injured person is Anup Pandit (20). An ambulance took Pandit to a nearby hospital, a Western Railway official said.