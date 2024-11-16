Spurned Youth Crushes Medical Student To Death In Kannauj

Kannauj: A medical student in Chhibramau of the Kotwali area of the district was crushed to death under a Scorpio by a youth who had been harassing her for a while. A video of the horrendous incident has gone viral where police negligence has been noticed. It is learnt that the accused was pressuring her for marriage and had her beaten up a month ago. He attacked her uncle after a complaint was lodged against him.

Family members of the victim said her marriage was fixed with someone and after the accused came to know about it he stopped her midway and beat her. Following this, she complained to the police about the harassment but no action was taken. She was so petrified by his threat that she stopped attending classes for three days. On the fateful day on November 12, she was mowed down by a Scorpio vehicle driven by the culprit. The grievously injured student was taken to a nearby hospital where she died undergoing treatment on Friday.

A complaint has been logged by the deceased's father against Arun Kumar alias Brajesh, resident of Kudra village of Mainpuri, Ramavatar, son of Gangaram, and Rahul, son of Ramavatar resident of Palpur. Kotwal Sachin Kumar Singh said the girl's body had been sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken to arrest the accused after registering a case.

It came to light during a preliminary investigation by Kannauj SP Amit Kumar Anand that Chhibramau SHO Sachin Kumar, sub-inspector Rajkumar Patwa, and head clerk Updesh had neglected in their parts. The trio has been immediately suspended.

ASP Ajay Kumar said a video of the girl being crushed by a car had surfaced. The allegations of negligence against the policemen by the girl's family were found to be true. All three policemen have been suspended and a departmental inquiry is being conducted.

The girl's family said had police taken timely action, their daughter's life would not have been lost. "Due to the negligence of the police, we have lost our promising daughter forever. The accused Arun had her on September 8. That day, when the student protested, he beat her up. The uncle had complained about this matter at the police station, but the police did not take any action. After this, an angry Arun beat up the complainant's brother on October 27. A complaint was also lodged with the police station that day. This time too, the police did not take any action. This emboldened the accused and he killed the student," the family said.