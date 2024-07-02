Spurned Lover Stabs Minor Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A 21-year-old youth allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for reportedly not accepting his love proposal, police said on Tuesday. A probe has been initiated in this connection, they said.

According to police, the accused, Gufran became angry after the girl, a resident of Naya Mohalla went for a drive with her male friend on Monday evening. He hid behind the bushes and waited for her to return.

Later, seeing her getting down from the car, Gufran rushed towards her and attacked her with a knife. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times. After which, he ran away from the spot. The other boy, who had accompanied the victim too ran away.

The girl sustained severe injuries on her neck and collapsed on the ground. After which, she was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby. On information, police reached the spot and registered an FIR against the accused. Currently a search has been launched for the accused.

Also, a police team went to the spot to recreate the scene. CSP Omti Rajesh Kumar Rathore said prima facie it seems to be a case of one-sided love. The accused is being searched and an FIR has been registered, he said.

It is being told that the accused works at a garment shop. He was in love with the victim and had earlier expressed his feelings for her. But the girl had rejected him while she continued her friendship with another boy. This did not go well with Gufran and he killed the girl in a fit of rage, police said.