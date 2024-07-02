ETV Bharat / state

Spurned Lover Stabs Minor Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The accused, Gurfan was angry at the girl after finding her going on a drive with another boy. In a fit of rage he attacked her with a knife. The girl died on her way to the hospital. Search is on for the accused, police said.

Spurned Lover Stabs Minor Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Jabalpur: A 21-year-old youth allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for reportedly not accepting his love proposal, police said on Tuesday. A probe has been initiated in this connection, they said.

According to police, the accused, Gufran became angry after the girl, a resident of Naya Mohalla went for a drive with her male friend on Monday evening. He hid behind the bushes and waited for her to return.

Later, seeing her getting down from the car, Gufran rushed towards her and attacked her with a knife. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times. After which, he ran away from the spot. The other boy, who had accompanied the victim too ran away.

The girl sustained severe injuries on her neck and collapsed on the ground. After which, she was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby. On information, police reached the spot and registered an FIR against the accused. Currently a search has been launched for the accused.

Also, a police team went to the spot to recreate the scene. CSP Omti Rajesh Kumar Rathore said prima facie it seems to be a case of one-sided love. The accused is being searched and an FIR has been registered, he said.

It is being told that the accused works at a garment shop. He was in love with the victim and had earlier expressed his feelings for her. But the girl had rejected him while she continued her friendship with another boy. This did not go well with Gufran and he killed the girl in a fit of rage, police said.

Jabalpur: A 21-year-old youth allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for reportedly not accepting his love proposal, police said on Tuesday. A probe has been initiated in this connection, they said.

According to police, the accused, Gufran became angry after the girl, a resident of Naya Mohalla went for a drive with her male friend on Monday evening. He hid behind the bushes and waited for her to return.

Later, seeing her getting down from the car, Gufran rushed towards her and attacked her with a knife. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times. After which, he ran away from the spot. The other boy, who had accompanied the victim too ran away.

The girl sustained severe injuries on her neck and collapsed on the ground. After which, she was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby. On information, police reached the spot and registered an FIR against the accused. Currently a search has been launched for the accused.

Also, a police team went to the spot to recreate the scene. CSP Omti Rajesh Kumar Rathore said prima facie it seems to be a case of one-sided love. The accused is being searched and an FIR has been registered, he said.

It is being told that the accused works at a garment shop. He was in love with the victim and had earlier expressed his feelings for her. But the girl had rejected him while she continued her friendship with another boy. This did not go well with Gufran and he killed the girl in a fit of rage, police said.

TAGGED:

SPURNED LOVER STABS MINOR GIRLATTACKED HER WITH A KNIFESTABBED HER MULTIPLE TIMESYOUTH KILLS GIRL UNREQUITED LOVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.