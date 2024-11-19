Spurned Lover Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Then Pulls Trigger On Self In Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: In a tragic turn of fate, a lover shot his girlfriend dead and himself a moment later on Tuesday in Madafarpur market under the Kohdaur Police Station area here.

The duo was having an affair for two years and the girlfriend, Jyoti Verma, got hitched four days ago. Unable to cope with this the lover, Udayraj, called her up from her maternal home to ask her for a meet-up outside the village. As soon as Jyoti turned up, he pulled the trigger and shot her dead. After walking for about 150 metres, he shot himself dead.

Pratapgarh SP Dr Anil Kumar Singh said the accused lover was a resident of Pipri Khalsa village of Kandhai Police Station area. It is said that he was not happy with Jyoti's marriage and has been angry since then. The tragic outcome is seen as revenge for not being able to get Jyoti forever.

Udayraj's body was recovered from the bank of the canal. The police reached the spot, took the body in their custody and sent it for an autopsy. A 15-bore pistol has also been recovered from near the body. Udayraj is a resident of Jyoti's maternal home. Both were in contact for a long time. Police are investigating the matter.