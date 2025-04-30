ETV Bharat / state

'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised

Six persons have died in Kishanpur and Paitpur in the last three days due to consumption of spurious liquor, alleged brother of a deceased.

'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised
'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST

2 Min Read

Alwar: At least six persons have died in a span of three days in Paitpur and Kishanpur villages near Alwar district headquarters in Rajasthan, allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor.

As the news spread, panic gripped the villages, prompting investigation by the district administration and senior police officials. While locals have cited spurious liquor as the reason behind the deaths, no official confirmation has been received in this regard as yet. The district officials have reached the affected villages to take stock of the situation.

Speaking on the matter, ASP Tejpal Singh stated that reports of several deaths near Siliserh have come to the fore. "More information will be gathered during on-the-spot investigation," he said.

'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised
'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised (ETV Bharat)

Locals claimed that five people died on April 28, while another person died a day later. Jai Ram, brother of one of the deceased, said, "More than six persons have died in Kishanpur and Paitpur villages in the last three days due to consumption of spurious liquor."

The deceased have been identified as Suresh (45), Ram Kishore (47), Ramu (39), Lalaram (60), Bharat (40) and Omi (65). "The villagers used to buy liquor from nearby makeshift stalls and consume it. On Wednesday, the district administrative officials along with police reached the village and inspected the places where spurious liquor was being sold," Jai Ram said, grieving the death of his own brother. "My brother also used to consume liquor. His health condition suddenly deteriorated and he died," lamented Jai Ram.

Ramjilal, a relative of another deceased, claimed that none of the deceased had any health issues or disease prior to this until they suddenly fell ill. "All of them have died due to consumption of spurious liquor," he alleged.

Apart from the six victims, several other people are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read

Male Mahadeshwara Hills Declared Alcohol-Free, Siddaramaiah Bans Bringing Liquor From Outside

Bihar Woman Arrested For Smuggling Liquor Under Burqa

Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maihar Among MP Religious Cities To Face Liquor Ban

Alwar: At least six persons have died in a span of three days in Paitpur and Kishanpur villages near Alwar district headquarters in Rajasthan, allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor.

As the news spread, panic gripped the villages, prompting investigation by the district administration and senior police officials. While locals have cited spurious liquor as the reason behind the deaths, no official confirmation has been received in this regard as yet. The district officials have reached the affected villages to take stock of the situation.

Speaking on the matter, ASP Tejpal Singh stated that reports of several deaths near Siliserh have come to the fore. "More information will be gathered during on-the-spot investigation," he said.

'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised
'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised (ETV Bharat)

Locals claimed that five people died on April 28, while another person died a day later. Jai Ram, brother of one of the deceased, said, "More than six persons have died in Kishanpur and Paitpur villages in the last three days due to consumption of spurious liquor."

The deceased have been identified as Suresh (45), Ram Kishore (47), Ramu (39), Lalaram (60), Bharat (40) and Omi (65). "The villagers used to buy liquor from nearby makeshift stalls and consume it. On Wednesday, the district administrative officials along with police reached the village and inspected the places where spurious liquor was being sold," Jai Ram said, grieving the death of his own brother. "My brother also used to consume liquor. His health condition suddenly deteriorated and he died," lamented Jai Ram.

Ramjilal, a relative of another deceased, claimed that none of the deceased had any health issues or disease prior to this until they suddenly fell ill. "All of them have died due to consumption of spurious liquor," he alleged.

Apart from the six victims, several other people are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read

Male Mahadeshwara Hills Declared Alcohol-Free, Siddaramaiah Bans Bringing Liquor From Outside

Bihar Woman Arrested For Smuggling Liquor Under Burqa

Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maihar Among MP Religious Cities To Face Liquor Ban

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPURIOUS LIQUOR DEATHILLEGAL LIQUOR SALE CASERAJASTHAN NEWSSPURIOUS LIQUOR SALE IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.