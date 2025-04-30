ETV Bharat / state

'Spurious Liquor' Claims Six Lives In Three Days In Rajasthan Villages, Several Hospitalised

Alwar: At least six persons have died in a span of three days in Paitpur and Kishanpur villages near Alwar district headquarters in Rajasthan, allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor.

As the news spread, panic gripped the villages, prompting investigation by the district administration and senior police officials. While locals have cited spurious liquor as the reason behind the deaths, no official confirmation has been received in this regard as yet. The district officials have reached the affected villages to take stock of the situation.

Speaking on the matter, ASP Tejpal Singh stated that reports of several deaths near Siliserh have come to the fore. "More information will be gathered during on-the-spot investigation," he said.

Locals claimed that five people died on April 28, while another person died a day later. Jai Ram, brother of one of the deceased, said, "More than six persons have died in Kishanpur and Paitpur villages in the last three days due to consumption of spurious liquor."