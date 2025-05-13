'Spurious Liquor' Claims 14 Lives In Amritsar, 5 Held

Amritsar: At least 14 people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Majitha area of Punjab's Amritsar district on Tuesday, police said. Five persons, including the alleged kingpin, were arrested and an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

On information, officials of the district administration and police, including deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni reached the spot. Villagers said several people fell ill after consuming spurious liquor last night and were taken to the hospital when their condition deteriorated. They said an announcement was made in the gurdwaras to immediately hospitalise those who are ill.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni said 14 people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Thariewal, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Ghuman, Patalpuri and Bhangali villages and six others have been admitted to the hospital. The affected families will be provided necessary assistance by the government, Sahni said.

According to Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh, an information was received at around 8 pm that some people had died after consuming spurious liquor. "Within hours, five persons related to the case were rounded up. After arresting the accused, a probe has been initiated into their distribution network. Strict action will be taken against them. Two FIRs have been registered in this connection", the Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the alleged kingpin of the spurious liquor business in Majitha, Kulbir Singh alias Jaggu (Prabhjit's brother), Sahib Singh alias Sarai, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, the SSP added.