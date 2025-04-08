ETV Bharat / state

Spring Of Discontent In Jammu Kashmir Over Governance Powers

Srinagar: As spring returns, Kashmir is shaking off its winter silence with mustard fields and tulips in full bloom. Alongside this transformation, a showdown is stirring on the political landscape with the first confrontation between Jammu and Kashmir’s elected government and the Raj Bhawan.

Six years after abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading the erstwhile state into a Union Territory, the first J&K Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory was elected last year with National Conference-led government assuming the power. But within six months of the elected government, the reality of governance is becoming quite complex with a rift over the absence of rules demarcating the authority of the two power centres.

The transfer of 48 middle-rung officers by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha hailing from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) spurred the first standoff in public glare. Seen as a case of overreach, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led ruling alliance milled together to fight back, giving an ultimatum to New Delhi against pushing them to the wall.

“This coordination should not be mistaken for weakness,” said National Conference legislator and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq. “We are here with our final appeal, don’t push us to the wall. The people of J&K gave a mandate through an election and that must be respected. Anyone who fails to do so is insulting the people of J&K and their mandate.”

But Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha didn’t brook it, offering a rare response, “With all responsibility I am saying I have not done anything beyond J&K Reorganisation Act passed by Parliament on Aug 5, 2019. I know my limits and I won’t overstep them.”

The J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 rests discretionary powers with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha under section 53 (2) allowing him to act independently in matters he considers within his domain. This model of governance mimics Puducherry where the legislature has been entrusted with limited powers, undermining the authority of the union territory government.

Advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, however, argues that the elected government is well aware of the restrictions under the Act but points to lack of business rules for the brewing standoff. "We also want that the business rules and limitations defined under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 should be followed," he adds.

The root of the discord, according to legal experts, lies in a lack of clarity in the transaction of business rules meant for spelling out the powers of the two entities. The business rules were approved by the cabinet led by Omar Abdullah, outlining the powers and responsibilities of chief ministers and the council of ministers last month are awaiting a nod from the Centre since March.