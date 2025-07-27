Sports Goods Businessman Dies In Lift Accident In Meerut

Meerut: A businessman involved in manufacturing sports goods in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died allegedly after a lift in his factory suddenly moved, fatally injuring him, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night at his Indian Sports Company located in the Surajkund Sports Goods Market in Meerut. The deceased has been identified as Harvinder Singh alias Pintu (63).
According to the Police, on Saturday, Singh was standing near the showroom inside his factory. The open lift suddenly moved, and his neck got trapped.
Factory employees noticed the incident through CCTV footage. With the help of an iron rod, the lift was raised, and subsequently, Harvinder was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Circle Officer (CI) Abhishek Tripathi said the lift is open-type and was recently installed for transporting goods to the second floor. Tripathi further added that the CCTV footage is being investigated to determine the cause of the accident.
Surajkund Vyapar Sangh President Anuj Singhal said that it took nearly 30 minutes for the employees to notice Singh trapped in the lift via the CCTV monitor.
Around 10-12 people are employed at the factory.
Harvinder Singh, who belonged to a family that migrated to Meerut from Sialkot, Pakistan, during the Partition, is survived by his two sons. The entire family has been part of the sports goods industry for decades.
Following the incident, the Sports Goods Association announced that the market would remain closed on Sunday to mourn the sudden demise of Harvinder Singh.
