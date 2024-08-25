ETV Bharat / state

Spirits Soar As Uday Kumar Hoists Tricolour In Mt Kilimanjaro With An Amputated Leg

Saran (Bihar): Spirits soared as Uday Kumar, a resident of Baro Pur village near Baniyapur in the Saran district of Bihar summitted Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa with an amputated leg.

To mark the 78th Independence Day, Uday Kumar reached the heights of the 19341-foot Kilimanjaro and hoisted the Indian national flag there. Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain in the world. The mountain is a popular destination for trekkers and climbers from across the globe due to its impressive height and stunning natural surroundings.

Uday Kumar created history by becoming the first man to climb such a high peak with the help of crutches. Uday's passion for mountaineering did not reduce even as he got his leg amputated in a train accident in October 2015.