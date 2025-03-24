Uttarakhand: 2 Killed As Dumper Crashes Into Vehicles At Lacchiwala Toll Plaza

Doiwala: At least two people were killed after a high-speed dumper crushed three vehicles together in Dehradun's Doiwala town, police officials said on Monday.
The incident occurred at the Lacchiwala toll tax in Doiwala, located in Uttarakhand, at around 8 am, officials added. Soon after the incident, the local police team and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were pressed into service.
The SDRF team pulled out the vehicles from under the dumper by cutting them with a machine. Another vehicle is still buried under the overloaded dumper filled with sand, officials added.
The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Kumar and Ratanmani from Nathanpur Jogiwala. Officials said that the two were going to attend their duties in Tehri Court.
The police officials said that the dumper was coming from Dehradun towards Doiwala when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver fled the spot soon after the accident. Investigation into the incident is underway.
