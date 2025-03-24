ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 2 Killed As Dumper Crashes Into Vehicles At Lacchiwala Toll Plaza

Doiwala: At least two people were killed after a high-speed dumper crushed three vehicles together in Dehradun's Doiwala town, police officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Lacchiwala toll tax in Doiwala, located in Uttarakhand, at around 8 am, officials added. Soon after the incident, the local police team and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were pressed into service.

The SDRF team pulled out the vehicles from under the dumper by cutting them with a machine. Another vehicle is still buried under the overloaded dumper filled with sand, officials added.