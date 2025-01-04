Speeding Truck Plunges Into 50-Foot Well On Pune-Indore Highway; Driver, Cleaner Killed

Nashik: A speeding truck plunged into a 50-foot-deep roadside well in the Kundalgaon area on the Pune-Indore highway early Saturday morning, resulting in the tragic deaths of driver R Mugam and cleaner Satish Kumar, police said.

The truck, travelling from Malegaon to Tamil Nadu via Pune, veered off the road after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, they said. Local residents who witnessed the accident immediately rushed to the scene.

"We heard a loud crash and saw the truck fall into the well," said a bystander. The incident was promptly reported to the police, who arrived at the spot to assess the situation.

Inspector Prashant Patil of the Manmad Police Station stated, "We received information about the accident early in the morning. Our team, along with a crane, worked to retrieve the truck from the well, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem."

Police are investigating the exact sequence of events leading to the accident. "A case of accidental death has been registered for the victims, and a separate case for the accident has also been filed," added Inspector Patil.

Authorities have also urged drivers to avoid long drives without adequate rest, especially on highways. Police officials said that further investigations are ongoing to determine if any other factors contributed to the crash.