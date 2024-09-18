ETV Bharat / state

7 Die, 6 Injured As Speeding Truck Falls On Auto After Colliding In Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven labourers, including a child, were killed and six others sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with an auto-rickshaw and overturned before falling onto the vehicle in the rural area of Madhya Pradesh's ​​Jabalpur district on Wednesday.

This accident took place near Nunja Khamhariya village on Sihora-Majhgawan road in Majhgawan police station area.

All passengers of the autorickshaw, residents of Pratappur, were going to Sihora railway station for boarding a train to Itarsi.

The incident triggered a protest in the area as angry villagers set up a road-block and stopped traffic on Sihora-Majhgawan road. They demanded an immediate investigation into the accident and asked the district administration to take stern action against the culprits.

On information, a team from Majhgawan police station reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. All bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. Three persons, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur.