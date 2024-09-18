ETV Bharat / state

7 Die, 6 Injured As Speeding Truck Falls On Auto After Colliding In Madhya Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

The autorickshaw was carrying labourers to Sihore station, from where they were supposed to board a train to Itarsi. Following the accident, locals blocked the Sihora-Majhgawan road in protest. Police are probing as to whether the incident happened due to the truck driver's negligence or not.

Locals protest against the accident (ETV Bharat Photo)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven labourers, including a child, were killed and six others sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with an auto-rickshaw and overturned before falling onto the vehicle in the rural area of Madhya Pradesh's ​​Jabalpur district on Wednesday.

This accident took place near Nunja Khamhariya village on Sihora-Majhgawan road in Majhgawan police station area.

All passengers of the autorickshaw, residents of Pratappur, were going to Sihora railway station for boarding a train to Itarsi.

The incident triggered a protest in the area as angry villagers set up a road-block and stopped traffic on Sihora-Majhgawan road. They demanded an immediate investigation into the accident and asked the district administration to take stern action against the culprits.

On information, a team from Majhgawan police station reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. All bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. Three persons, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur.

Police have initiated a probe and efforts are on to ascertain whether the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver or for some other reason.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the autorickshaw was badly damaged, police added.

